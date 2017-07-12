Loving Thy Neighbor, Even if He's Different Than You

It never fails to amaze me when people don’t like each other simply because they’re different. A different race or religion. A different ethnicity or mode of dress. Even an accent when they speak that lets one know that something in that person’s past was…different.

A perfect example occurred when I my last meditation retreat. My first retreat experience, which taught Vipassana meditation, allowed me to find peace and calm, and never presented a conflict with my personal religious choice. Similarly, numerous mindfulness meditation retreats I have attended were totally secular, simple, and scientifically supported. All perfect for me. However, this last retreat included multiple practices that led to personal feeling of discomfort because some of the experiences were, I felt, in conflict with my personal religious practices.

While my first response was to leave the retreat, I knew this was not the best response; after all, no one was engaging in any type of negative practices. More in-depth thinking led me to consider the experiences of anyone who attends a religious service of different religion. It’s different, it feels a bit strange, but, in truth, no one is hurting anyone else. And no one is asking the visitor to change religions, or saying, “my way is best.” It’s just a matter of being a different experience, rather than being better or worse. While new practices may not be ours, but we are still typically respectful in these situations because the people who invited us to attend are our friends, or we’ve been asked for a particular reason. And we’ve made the choice to attend. But what if we don't know the person who is different, regardless of the type of different; is that a reason to be wary or deny them service?

The Supreme Court and some states are discussing if there should be a religious exemption so business owners don't have to serve those who represent those whose actions are not condoned by their religion, or even if people should have equal rights under the law. I’ll tell you the truth…I just don't get it.

If my God says “love your neighbor as yourself”, then that God would want us to be kind and loving to whomever, whether they are the same or different. That’s pretty much the end of the argument. And, if I do my best, during my lifetime, to be kind, loving, and accepting to others during my life, then, when I finally do pass on, I’m sure God will choose that time to discuss and explain how and why I was wrong in my actions. I think that that will be the time that God will have the appropriate conversation with me.

And what if my God isn’t the right one according to people of other religions, or if, as some say, there’s not a God …then I return to a conversation I had with another educator of a different religion years ago:

“This is what I believe and is the basis for how I will live my life. And if I’m wrong, Whoever is in charge of the Great Beyond, at some point, will say to me, “You were wrong. BUT, you lived a life doing your best to be a good person, helping others and trying not to ever harm anyone else. And for that I’ll say, good job.” And blessings will still await.”