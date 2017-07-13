Lower Taxes and a Simpler System Will Ease Family, Business Burdens and Unleash U.S. Competitiveness

By Angel Gurría

The United States last carried out a major reform to its tax code more than 30 years ago, when President Reagan and Congress significantly reduced personal and corporate marginal tax rates and removed many tax expenditures. Since then, the American tax system has grown more complex, less competitive, and less fair.

More than ever, the U.S. needs to lower a number of tax rates and to better tackle loopholes and tax avoidance. The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) has consistently advocated for a simpler, more competitive and fairer tax system for U.S. companies and citizens, and tax reform sooner rather than later to benefit firms and families alike.

OECD tax data shows that personal income taxes account for a relatively high share of total taxes in the United States. On average in OECD countries, personal income taxes account for about 24% of all taxes collected, compared to almost 40% in the United States. Our latest Taxing Wages report shows that a single worker earning the average wage in the U.S. will pay 39 cents in tax per dollar of additional income. Lower rates could increase incentives for work, investment, and saving.

For business, OECD consistently and explicitly recommends a reduction of the U.S. corporate tax rate. We’ve made this point very publicly in our recent Economic Surveys of the United States and directly to Congressional tax writers. It’s easy to see why. While the average corporate tax rate in OECD countries is 24 percent, America’s 39 percent is the highest and cannot be sustained without doing damage to jobs, wages and growth. Despite the high corporate tax rate, however, many multinationals pay little or no corporate tax due to current loopholes in the international tax system, while domestic companies end up paying higher effective tax rates because they cannot avail themselves of the international tax avoidance strategies used by multinationals.

A tax reform that reduces the tax rate and protects the tax base from artificial tax base erosion and profit shifting will enable the U.S. to tax multinationals and Main Street businesses more evenly and at lower rates than today. The OECD’s Base Erosion and Profit Shifting (BEPS) Project fully supports this goal, focusing on closing loopholes and ensuring that taxation rights remain with the country where the value was created.

Incentivizing repatriation of income presently held outside the United States to avoid high taxes could encourage American companies to bring those profits home. It would also ensure that American taxpayers stop subsidizing foreign multinational enterprises when those firms further erode the American tax base by stripping income out of the United States.

Thanks to the BEPS Project, the U.S. can afford to toughen its rules about keeping profits at home without losing competitiveness to other countries. OECD does not call for tax regimes and tax rates to be the same. But when countries agree and abide by some common principles, incentives for American firms to move jobs and profits overseas diminish.

While OECD experts and others have expressed concern about the efficacy of a border adjustment tax, that view is shared by many others, including critics of OECD. Meanwhile, OECD has a long history of identifying and supporting what’s right with U.S. tax initiatives. For instance, the OECD’s Common Reporting Standard is based largely on the U.S. Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act (FATCA) and has strengthened global efforts to tackle tax evasion and made the risk of getting caught much higher. These complementary efforts have already delivered almost $10 billion to the U.S. Treasury, which is more than 150 times the U.S. contribution to the OECD budget.

In November 2016, OECD forecast strong growth in the U.S. economy on the basis of potential tax cuts and infrastructure investments. Much has been made of our more recent downgrading of U.S. growth estimates – echoed by the IMF – but that corresponds directly to concerns that tax reform and infrastructure investment aren’t happening as fast as expected. Tax reform that lowers rates and reduces complexity will give certainty, freedom, and flexibility to American families and businesses. This in turn can help grow America’s economy and enable sorely needed infrastructure improvements as well.

OECD already saves American taxpayers’ dollars through other channels. More than 10 times the current U.S. contribution to OECD is recovered by the United States through our Export Credit Agreement alone, and ongoing budget reforms are steadily reducing the U.S. contribution to the OECD budget from 25 percent in 2008 to 20.6 percent today, falling below 20 percent in the years ahead.

Both Main Street and multinational businesses are rapidly changing to survive and thrive. The tax systems of other countries are changing as well. OECD will continue to provide a strong voice, solid data, and sound analysis to inform robust U.S tax reform. It’s the right way to keep American firms competitive in the world and American citizens more prosperous at home.