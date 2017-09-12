Loyal to No One But Himself

Everyone who pays attention to politics is trying to plumb the “deep meaning” behind President Donald Trump’s apparently on-the-spot decision to side with Democrats on short-term budget issues and disaster relief. It is an interesting parlor game, but probably a pointless one because, in truth, Trump’s embrace of the Democratic leadership last week was situational.

Imagine the scene in the Oval Office. Trump gathered the congressional leadership to discuss legislative priorities, including raising the debt ceiling, passing a budget to prevent a government shutdown, and funding hurricane relief. He looks around the room and sees his erstwhile allies Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, House Speaker Paul Ryan, and other Republican congressional leaders, who failed to give him his desperately sought legislative win (getting Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch through the Senate does not count). McConnell and Ryan notoriously stumbled in a fruitless attempt to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

Trump may not be well versed on the machinations of passing legislation, but he can count, and he knew that McConnell and Ryan must negotiate with sizable hard right Senate and House caucuses averse to raising the debt ceiling. Lack of cohesion among Republicans killed efforts to revamp healthcare, and Trump, no doubt, feared such a fractious group would sink efforts to get a long-term extension of the debt ceiling, which Ryan had just told reporters Republicans favored. Moreover, as should be evident to all by now, Trump has few fixed principles and no personal loyalties, though he demands loyalty from those around him. The only principle that matters to the president is his self-preservation. So, while Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin was giving a presentation in favor of the congressional Republican plan for a long-term debt ceiling extension, the president announced his support for a proposal by Democratic Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi for a three-month extension tied to hurricane relief funds. Trump understood that the votes of the entire Democratic caucus plus Republican moderates would get the bill passed, thereby securing the credit of the United States and keeping the government open. McConnell and Ryan could not promise the president that much.

But, does one instance of bipartisanship make Trump something other than a Republican? Not really, though it is fair to point out that while Trump is now a Republican, he is not a very good Republican. His victory during the primaries represented a hostile takeover of the Republican Party. A number of his campaign positions on trade, healthcare, and entitlements were at variance with traditional GOP principles. Trump knows his base — the dwindling one-third of voters who continue to support him — voted for him because they were frustrated with current Republican leaders. Since Trump’s core supporters are critical of McConnell and Ryan, the president’s lack of loyalty made it easy for him to jettison the Republican leaders after they proved their incompetence. It did not matter that those leaders have remained mute in the face of Trump's obvious unfitness for office, his cozying up to white supremacists, and his glaring conflicts of interest.

Trump’s foray last week into bipartisanship is not likely to presage a long-term trend. He had an opportunity to govern from the center at the beginning of his administration, when Schumer, Pelosi, and other Democrats signaled a willingness to cooperate with the president on a major infrastructure plan. Cooperation on improving Obamacare might also have been possible, but Trump showed no interest in pursuing deals with Democrats.

Trump might not be a good party man, but he has governed, for the most part, as an arch-conservative. Right-wingers dominate Trump's Cabinet, with the exception perhaps of senior economic advisor Gary Cohn, who may be gone soon for objecting publicly to Trump’s defense of white supremacists. His administration has repealed numerous regulations protecting the environment, allowed more firearms on federal lands, removed protections for members of the LGBTQ community, and withdrawn from the Paris climate agreement. Trump tried to implement a Muslim travel ban, attempted to close the military to transgender volunteers, and sided with neo-Nazis after Charlottesville. Trump's next big legislative goal is slashing tax rates, a goal dear to the hearts of all Republicans, including McConnell and Ryan.

Trump’s policy decisions and his personnel choices complicate any suggestions that he might indulge in a strategy of triangulation, tacking between Democrats and Republicans as President Bill Clinton did in restructuring welfare. Still, Trump is nothing if not mercurial, and his lack of loyalty and fixed principles may lead him to seek an independent route to reelection (if he gets that far). But, independent does not mean, necessarily, moderate.

Trump remains what he has always been, more situational and transactional than ideological, more an opportunist than a partisan politician. He governs by whim, so when Republicans in Congress criticize him, such as Arizona Senator Jeff Flake, Trump is quick to support a hard right primary opponent. Backing a senatorial candidate more conservative than Jeff Flake is not a recipe for running for reelection as an independent. No new party — and certainly no third party — has captured the presidency since Abraham Lincoln's Republicans in 1860.