Luann D’Agostino Divorcing Husband Tom After Seven Months Of Marriage

Whip up some eggs à la Française and grab a statement necklace because “Real Housewives of New York” star Luann D’Agostino and Tom D’Agostino are getting a divorce.

After tying the knot in a New Years Eve wedding, the former couple are splitting after only seven months of marriage, the reality TV personality (and music low-key legend) confirmed in a statement on social media.

“It’s with great sadness that Tom & I agreed to divorce,” she wrote. “We care for each other very much, hope you respect our privacy during this sad time!”

Things between the two got off to a rocky start when Tom’s infidelities became a major plot point during the eighth season of the hit Bravo TV series.

He has previously been romantically linked to housewives Ramona Singer and Sonja Morgan, but it was Bethenny Frankel who showed the former Countess photo evidence of her then fiancee’s cheating right before the wedding.

The two later reconciled and went ahead with a lavish ceremony in Palm Beach, Florida, despite rumors that their relationship was hanging by a thread.

Earlier this month, the two allegedly got in an altercation at a New York City restaurant that ended with Luann slapping her husband across the face. She later appeared on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” to address the incident, describing their relationship as a “very passionate love affair.”