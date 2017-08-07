Luann De Lesseps Shuts Down Rumors That Cheating Tom Led To Divorce

Luann de Lesseps’ life is currently playing out like the chorus of Lindsay Lohan’s one true bop: She’s tired of rumors starting and she’s sick of being followed.

After announcing that she and husband Tom D’Agostino are getting a divorce after only seven months of marriage, the “Real Housewives of New York” star is shedding some light on why the relationship ended.

“It was impossible, we were having problems and we tried really hard to fix things, and we finally came to the conclusion it was just not going to work,” the reality TV personality told Page Six. “It was a tough decision and we are both very sad about it. But the truth is we just weren’t getting along.”

Rumors of cheating have dogged the couple from the start, when D’Agostino’s indiscretions were exposed on the hit Bravo series after co-star Bethenny Frankel showed de Lesseps photo evidence of the businessman kissing another woman.

Sean Zanni via Getty Images Luann de Lesseps and Tom D'Agostino in April 2017.

De Lesseps, however, still maintains that infidelity stopped after they tied the knot, shutting down speculation that D’Agostino’s wandering eye contributed to their downfall.

“I do not think Tom cheated on me, definitely not,” she added. “God knows he’s got himself in some trouble in the past, but I don’t believe that continued [while we were married].”

The reality TV star also made it a point to clear up the confusion over an alleged meeting with ex-boyfriend Jacques Azoulay, who appeared on the “Real Housewives of New York” for multiple seasons. The two apparently spent time together at de Lesseps’ Sag Harbor home, but she insists that there’s no romance rekindling between them.

Larry Busacca via Getty Images Luann de Lesseps and Jacques Azoulay at the GLAAD Media Awards in 2013.

“Jacques has a girlfriend and he’s staying in a hotel, we’re friends, he’s not staying at my house. There’s no truth to the story of Jacques and me,” she said. “God knows I’ve been going through enough recently, I don’t understand why this false rumor is coming at me.”

Azoulay confirmed that the exes were “just friends” and that he was rooting for Tom and Luann’s success.

“I actually really like Tom, he’s a nice guy,” he said. “I regret it didn’t work between them.”

The former countess first broke the news of the split from D’Agostino on Thursday, expressing “great sadness” about their decision. She followed up the tweet to then thank her followers for their kindness after an outpouring of support.

It's with great sadness that Tom & I agreed to divorce. We care for each other very much, hope you respect our privacy during this sad time! — Luann D'Agostino (@CountessLuann) August 3, 2017

Thank you for the generous expression of warmth, kindness and understanding. Your support and encouragement helps me to get through 💖 — Luann de Lesseps (@CountessLuann) August 4, 2017