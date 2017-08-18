Lucifer Heatwave Forces The Closure Of Summer Skiing On An Alpine Glacier

Summer skiing on an Italian glacier has been shut down for the first time in 90 years due to a heatwave dubbed “Lucifer”.

Many weather and climate experts say that the Alpine glaciers are in retreat due to global warming. A macabre consequence of the heatwave and snow melting was the discovery of 2 soldiers, an Italian and an-Austro Hungarian, who fought each other in World War One.

Climatologists agree that idyllic scenes of the Italian Alps and the peaks of the Dolomites could become a thing of the past as a result of global warming. These Alpine peaks are popular ski locations for many locals and tourists. People ski on the slopes of the Italian mountains, especially the Stelvio Pass glacier throughout the summer months.

The Stelvio Pass glacier lies at an altitude of 3,450 meters, or 11,319ft and is usually cool with thick powder for skiing during the summer months. However, the heatwave experienced during the past couple of weeks has turned a significant part of the glacier into wet slush.

The heatwave has affected not only the glaciers but also other towns and cities in Italy including Rome, Naples, and Florence. These places have experienced extreme heat with temperatures of more than 40 degrees Celsius. Even the mountains have experienced above average temperatures.

Several generations of top skiers including Olympic champions have used the Italian glaciers as training grounds. However, global warming is quickly taking its toll on these glaciers. These pistes have been a symbol of summer skiing for decades and it’s just sad to see that they are now too dangerous to ski.

“I have noticed drastic changes in the climate and the amount of snow in this glacier,” says Gustav Thoeni, a former champion skier.

“Unfortunately, we see crevices opening up each day”, he says. Many hotel owners and ski enthusiasts are saddened and worried about the future of winter sports in the Alpine glacier.

