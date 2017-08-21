Lucille's Brisket Mac Melt Is A Magnificent Marvel Of Barbecue

Since the art of barbecue has been around, smoked brisket and mac ‘n cheese have always existed in complete harmony. In homage of this perfect culinary marriage, Chris Ferrell, Executive Chef at Lucille's Smokehouse Bar-B-Que at MainPlace Mall in Santa Ana, California, created a new Lucille’s BBQ Brisket Mac Melt Sandwich, a beautifully stacked masterpiece of barbecued goodness.

For barbecue fans, there might not be anything more delicious than this combination of soft and juicy, perfectly smoked brisket, paired with the smooth creaminess of velvety soft mac ‘n cheese.

This item features a few thick slices of Lucille’s perfectly smoked brisket, a steamy helping of melty, creamy mac ‘n cheese, strips of savory applewood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, and crispy onion straws.

To top off this behemoth of brisket sandwiches, it's drenched in Lucille's famous BBQ sauce and served on two thick slices of crispy Texas toast.

Think you can conquer this beastly creation of barbecue sandwiches? There’s only one way to find out—you better grab a napkin.

By Evan Lancaster