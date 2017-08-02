Lucinda Williams to perform as part of SECCA’s popular Crossroads series on Friday, Aug. 11

If you were lucky enough as I was to attend last summer’s first outdoor Crossroads music event at the Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art (SECCA) featuring MerleFest favorites Gillian Welch and her husband, David Rawlings, you know you don’t want to miss the second outdoor show in the series’ six-year history.

Multi-Grammy Award-winning artist Lucinda Williams will be the featured performer for Crossroads @ SECCA at 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 11, on the Sculpture Deck, 750 Marguerite Dr., in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. And if you, like me, have been waiting for a chance to hear Williams perform live, I can’t think of a better venue to catch what promises to be an amazing performance.

“Lucinda Williams is among the most gifted songwriters of her generation,” says Andy Tennille, SECCA Foundation board member and curator of the concert series. “From the eponymous 1988 album on Rough Trade Records that launched her career through her most recent effort, ‘The Ghosts of Highway 20,’ Lucinda’ songs are driven by strong melodies with lyrics that often cut to the quick. We’re thrilled to be able to present her for our second-ever outdoor show in Crossroads history.”

Last summer’s show sold out, so don’t wait to buy your ticket on sale now. Advance tickets are $25 for general admission and $40 for VIP tickets (one custom letterpress show poster per ticket order & other sponsor giveaways). If you take your chance and wait until the day of the show, tickets are $35 for general admission and $50 for VIP tickets. All seating is on the lawn. Organizers advise you to bring your own blanket or chairs.

Gates open at 4 p.m. with the concert beginning at 7 p.m. Food trucks and craft beer from Foothills Brewing will be available for purchase. Supporting sponsor Great Outdoor Provision Company will be on site providing games and activities on the SECCA campus. The event is also sponsored by Excalibur Direct Marketing.

Onsite parking is available for $10, with limited availability. Free shuttle service will be provided for off-site parking. Onsite handicap parking is available free of charge. Children younger than five are free with a paying adult. No coolers, outside food or drinks, tents or pets are allowed at the concert. This is a rain or shine event.

About Lucinda Williams

Lucinda Williams, according to the write up on the SECCA website, has been maneuvering down a path all her own for more than three decades. Emerging from Lake Charles, Louisiana, Lucinda’s iconoclastic upbringing helped her forge the stunning “Lucinda Williams,” which Jim Farber of New York’s Daily News hailed as “a perfect work. There’s not a chord, lyric, beat or inflection that doesn’t pull at the heart or make it soar.”

For much of the ’90s, Lucinda moved around the country, turning out work that won immense respect inside the industry – as borne out by the Grammy-afforded Mary Chapin Carpenter’s interpretation of Williams’ “Passionate Kisses.” While her recorded output was sparse for a time, the work that did was invariably hailed for its indelible impressionism – like 1998’s “Car Wheels on a Gravel Road,” which notched her a second Grammy Award. Over the next decade, she crafted such classic sets as “West” (2007), and “Blessed” (2011), which the Los Angeles Times dubbed “a dynamic, human, album, one that’s easy to fall in love with.”