Kristin Braswell, Contributor Kristin is an editor, travel writer, and founder of CrushGlobal Travel.

Luck Be A Lady: How To Make Aruba A Girlfriend Getaway

07/04/2017 01:03 pm ET
Sunset views at The Ritz Carlton Aruba.

Just a few miles from South America, Aruba is a Caribbean island that receives return visitors each year — around 1.2 million to be exact. The arid desert environment provides a unique environment for outdoor lovers with 80 degree weather year-round. Its golden sand beaches are full of families, retirees and honeymooners looking for a little relaxation. And those without a budget can try their hand in a number of casinos or shopping boutiques.

But what about the ladies looking for a little bit of everything? 

Though Aruba may not be the first place that comes to mind when you think of a girlfriend getaway, it should be. With near perfect weather 365 days a year, laid-back vibes, turquoise waters, shopping, spas, and outdoor adventures, this tiny Dutch island packs a big punch.

Here's how to make Aruba your next retreat. 

Unpack your bags at The Ritz Carlton, Aruba, where a vacation package focused on the best of the island for women travelers leaves little to be desired. The perfect ladies retreat package offers roundtrip transportation in a limo from the airport, with a bottle of bubbly to set the tone. The 320-room luxury beachfront property offers overnight accommodations in an executive suite with serene ocean views of Palm Beach. Also included in the package: daily breakfast at Solanio Restaurant, a skin consultation at the spa, and a private casino clinic and $50 credit in their 15,000 square foot game room.  Luck be a lady tonight, indeed. 

During the day, try a paddle board yoga class on the beach. Not looking to break a sweat? A private cabana awaits, with fresh, local dishes like ceviche and Mahi-Mahi tacos to keep you busy. Finish it off with a local Balashi beer. At night, grab your favorite outfit and head to BLT Steak, where locally caught fish and tender cuts of steak make a memorable meal at this trendy restaurant.

When you're ready to get off property, drive north for tranquility and less hi-rise buildings.  At Arashi Beach, enjoy a local experience with people from the island. Continue on the main road to the California Lighthouse for jaw dropping views. For hiking lovers, Arikok National Park is a great option to view fauna and rugged ocean views.

Need a little retail therapy? Oranjested’s shopping district offers everything from Dutch chocolate to Louis Vuitton. Do not miss the local pepper sauce, infused with papaya sauce for a slight sweetness, and good on just about anything.

In the evening, a catamaran sunset cruise offers views of a multi-hued sunset that is certain to leave a lasting memory. A rum punch in hand won't hurt either. 

This post is hosted on the Huffington Post's Contributor platform. Contributors control their own work and post freely to our site. If you need to flag this entry as abusive, send us an email.
Luck Be A Lady: How To Make Aruba A Girlfriend Getaway

CONVERSATIONS