Luck Be A Lady: How To Make Aruba A Girlfriend Getaway

Just a few miles from South America, Aruba is a Caribbean island that receives return visitors each year — around 1.2 million to be exact. The arid desert environment provides a unique environment for outdoor lovers with 80 degree weather year-round. Its golden sand beaches are full of families, retirees and honeymooners looking for a little relaxation. And those without a budget can try their hand in a number of casinos or shopping boutiques.

But what about the ladies looking for a little bit of everything?

Though Aruba may not be the first place that comes to mind when you think of a girlfriend getaway, it should be. With near perfect weather 365 days a year, laid-back vibes, turquoise waters, shopping, spas, and outdoor adventures, this tiny Dutch island packs a big punch.

Here's how to make Aruba your next retreat.

Unpack your bags at The Ritz Carlton, Aruba, where a vacation package focused on the best of the island for women travelers leaves little to be desired. The perfect ladies retreat package offers roundtrip transportation in a limo from the airport, with a bottle of bubbly to set the tone. The 320-room luxury beachfront property offers overnight accommodations in an executive suite with serene ocean views of Palm Beach. Also included in the package: daily breakfast at Solanio Restaurant, a skin consultation at the spa, and a private casino clinic and $50 credit in their 15,000 square foot game room. Luck be a lady tonight, indeed.

During the day, try a paddle board yoga class on the beach. Not looking to break a sweat? A private cabana awaits, with fresh, local dishes like ceviche and Mahi-Mahi tacos to keep you busy. Finish it off with a local Balashi beer. At night, grab your favorite outfit and head to BLT Steak, where locally caught fish and tender cuts of steak make a memorable meal at this trendy restaurant.

When you're ready to get off property, drive north for tranquility and less hi-rise buildings. At Arashi Beach, enjoy a local experience with people from the island. Continue on the main road to the California Lighthouse for jaw dropping views. For hiking lovers, Arikok National Park is a great option to view fauna and rugged ocean views.

Need a little retail therapy? Oranjested’s shopping district offers everything from Dutch chocolate to Louis Vuitton. Do not miss the local pepper sauce, infused with papaya sauce for a slight sweetness, and good on just about anything.