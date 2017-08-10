Lucky Ol’ Sun – Lucky Us

photo by Paul Bloom

Sometimes “not knowing everything” pays off in unexpected ways.

Example: As is our routine, Pablo and I chose dates for our hike in the Wyoming Rockies according to best coordination with Nature:

After the glaciers melt. Before the snow starts.

Bingo! By sheer luck, or call-it-what-you-wish, we will be in the 30-mile ribbon of total blackout solar eclipse on Monday, August 21. Funny. I’m remembering a song from my childhood – “That lucky ol’ sun – ain’t got nothin’ to do – but roll around heaven all day…”

Strange and wonderful to head into the wilderness for ten days. Away from electronics. Cut off from “world news.” Immersed in tangible world reality… Who knows what will happen in our time away?

On August 21 from the Wind River Range–where I was last year in the photo above–I will join with you in asking for blessings for all our universe.

Give yourself a “roll-around-heaven” OASIS right now:

OASIS Sanity Tip

Facts of Life:

Sun shines. Glaciers melt. Snow falls. We breathe.

Today, take 60 seconds (at least!) to:

Sit outside. Absorb the sun’s warmth.

Put your hand on your heart. Feel its rhythm.

Do one simple kindness for a) yourself, b) someone else.

