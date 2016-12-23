Lucy Hale has a message for her hackers after someone leaked nude photos of the star earlier this week.

“Once again, a woman in the public eye was violated, stolen from and her private life and body were exposed for anyone to see,” the actress wrote in a note to her followers on Twitter Thursday. “I will not apologize for living my life and having a personal life that is all mine. It’s truly unfortunate that being exposed in this way is allowed.”

Hale then thanked her fans for their continued support and fired off a message to the people who caused this gross invasion of privacy.

“I appreciate you all very much,” she said. “And to whoever did this ... kiss my ass.”

Photos of the 27-year-old “Pretty Little Liars” star were hacked earlier this week and posted by the website Celeb Jihad. According to TMZ, Hale’s lawyer Marty Singer asked the site to take the photos down, as they were stolen from her phone.

Read her full statement below: