Ludacris Explains Why The New 'Fear Factor' Is Ludicrous

Just when you thought “Fear Factor” couldn’t get more ludicrous ...

In a new exclusive clip from the MTV reboot, you can see contestants freaking the hell out at they need to escape a cage with water rushing in. New host Ludacris doesn’t help much, reminding contestants, “That water’s filling up!”

It’s legitimately terrifying. But as scary as this is, Executive Producer Anthony Carbone tells HuffPost they were brainstorming even wilder stunts, which included contestants holding a swarm of bees in their mouths and transferring them from one place to another.

“Real bees, with stingers and all,” said Carbone.

“It sounded insane,” he continued, “but we have a bee expert that we have used in the past, and he swore that we could do this and do it safely. In fact, an actor did it once in a horror movie he consulted on. The problem we encountered was the fear of allergic reaction in case of a bee sting. We would need EpiPens on set, an extra medic on staff, etc. Eventually it was decided that the risk was just not worth it and we decided not to do it.”

Still, bees and simulated drowning aside, Ludacris, aka Chris Bridges, tells HuffPost he’s most disturbed by the food challenges. (Those make us act a fool, too.) The host opened up over email about the new gig and also revealed the answers to some unanswered Ludacris mysteries.

You’re a rapper, movie star, entrepreneur, and now you’re hosting “Fear Factor.” How did this latest gig come up, and what’s next?

Hosting “Fear Factor” was part of an original content deal I have with MTV. This was the beginning of a larger deal where I will be a producer on a number of projects. Many exciting things to come — I just can’t tell you about them yet.

What’s the most ludicrous stunt you’ve seen while filming?

The stunts that stood out to me the most were those where contestants ate or drank exotic foods. I have a huge taste aversion, so those challenges were tough to watch.

What were some of the wildest behind-the-scenes moments?

Funny you should ask — some of the wildest moments behind the scenes were those after the food challenges when people quit. It was hard to watch people get sick and work through those challenges. It really turns your stomach.

For all the fans out there wondering, is there still a Playstation 2 up in the ride? Is it just PS4 now? Has being in the “Fast and Furious” franchise affected your car choices?

It’s an Xbox now! It’s affected my life so much, I now get chauffeured in a sprinter van. That’s where my Xbox is.

What in the world is in that bag? What you got in that bag?

If I told you, I would have to kill you.