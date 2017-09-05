Ludafunday: A Fun Filled Day of Charity and Celebrity Performances

@kermitmossjr @ludacris performing

On Saturday, September 3, 2017, Huffington Post got a chance to witness all the fun and festivities #LUDADAYWEEKEND had to offer. Three time Grammy award winning artist, Ludacris, isn’t just great at making hits, he cares about the city of Atlanta and its youth. Every year Ludacris throws a weekend bash, in support of his charity, “The Ludacris Foundation.” This year’s #LUDAFAMDAY was nothing short of amazing.

@kermitmossjr exuberant fans at #LUDADAY

During this time we caught up with Lecrae and Mack Wilds to see what they had to say about this awesome event!!!

@kermitmossjr @lecrae being interviewed (harry on left)

Lecrae made it clear that he wanted to be more involved in his community so his mentor Chaka Zulu helped present him with this opportunity. Though we were in great conversation about the event, I did not forget to ask him about his highly anticipated album titled, All Things Work Together. The album is set to be released on September 22. Lecrae said, we the listeners can expect REALNESS and TRANSPARENCY. Some of the people who will be featured on the album are Metro Boomin, T-Minus, Tori Kelley, and Ty Dolla Sign.

Make Sure You Pick Up Lecrae’s Hot New Album On September 22!

@kermitmossjr @mackwilds being interviewed(harry on left)