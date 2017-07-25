Luke Bryan Lets 88-Year-Old Fan Break His No Butt-Grabbing Rule

If you didn’t love Luke Bryan before, there’s no doubt you will now.

The 41-year-old country singer eased up on his strict no-touching rule with fans after meeting Francis Stanaway. The 88-year-old was introduced to Bryan before his Kansas City show on Friday in an unforgettable moment.

The meet-and-greet was arranged by Stanaway’s hospice as a part of the “Gift of a Day” program ― and what a gift it turned out to be.

A post shared by 8/26/15&10/1/16😍😍 (@luke_bryan_fan_2013) on Jul 21, 2017 at 7:36pm PDT

Crossroads Hospice & Palliative Care set up the entire evening, which included a dinner for Stanaway and her son and daughter-in-law before the show. Her family said the experience was special for all of them, as Stanaway is battling a terminal illness.

“This is probably the most excited she’s been for six to seven months,” Vincent Sokolaski, Stanaway’s son, told KHSB41 Action News, with her daughter-in-law Linda adding, “We’re excited for her because she used to love country so much before she went to the nursing home. She doesn’t get to experience it much more.”

Bryan told Ellen DeGeneres last year that he had to enforce a strict no butt-grabbing policy during his interactions with fans after things got a little out of hand. We suppose every rule has an exception, though, especially when it’s for a good cause.