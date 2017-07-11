'Luke Cage' Has Nabbed Lucy Liu To Direct Its Season 2 Premiere

Turns out there’s a reason Lucy Liu was spotted on the set of “Luke Cage” in Harlem ― she’s directing the Season 2 premiere.

“What a thrill to collaborate with Marvel and Netflix, two industry titans, who paint our world with inspiring stories and beguiling characters,” the actress said in a statement provided to BuzzFeed, which was first to report the story. The news was also shared on the official “Luke Cage” Twitter page.

Skilled with a blade and a camera. Enjoy Harlem, @LucyLiu. https://t.co/dFTz8ihGfo — Luke Cage (@LukeCage) July 11, 2017

In addition to starring in CBS’ “Elementary,” Liu has directed four episodes since 2014.

That’s the good news. The bad news: “Luke Cage” isn’t returning to Netflix until sometime in 2018. (So the cast and crew still have some time to drop in on Harlem coffee shops.)

The series has been filming through the summer. While details are scarce, Luke and Claire Temple (Rosario Dawson) reportedly continue their romance, while the villainous Shades (Theo Rossi) has said he’ll be back, too.

Season 1′s all-male stable of directors included a few people of color alongside showrunner Cheo Hodari Coker. But right after Liu’s premiere steps in seasoned TV director Steph Green, who helms the second episode, bringing more diversity in the directors’ ranks to the Netflix hit.