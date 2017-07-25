Luxurious rides - best desert safari deals

The evening tour in desert safari starts at 3 pm at 9 pm. In this tour, various activities are provided including the foot digging in the soft golden sand. While doing the dune bashing it's very pleasant to feel the desert wind on the face while sliding down from the dune. We also experience the life of people of the ancient era, that how they ride on camels.

The highest safety standards are provided to people in desert safari and people can enjoy with their loving ones in heart of desert. They enjoy the best and excellent deals in desert safari at low rates. The desert safari deals include in the dune dashing, in powerful vehicles, Tanura dances, belly dance, camel rides, sand boarding, delicious barbecue dinner and henna tattoos.

Riding Activities

Many of riding activities are included in desert safari deals in which camel riding, sand boarding, dune bashing and Quad biking are involved.

While reaching the desert safari the professional drive through the beautiful red dunes and we reach t the middle of the desert where a large number of pleasant and joyful activities wait for us. The Dune dashing is the adventurous experience that we do there first. Dune bashing is the journey through the car in which some tourists are packed. This car moves up and down on sand dunes and surprising desert wind touches the faces. This is really a joyful desert safari. This is performed in 20 to 25 minute.

In the sunset, the sand boarding can be enjoyed which gives the adventure environment. This is most enjoyable board sport on sand dunes. The equipment's available at the rent there

Desert Safari also gives us the experience of life in the desert. The best desert safari deals are offered involving in the camel rides. The most enjoyable biking is also available in desert safari deals. Youngsters who like to enjoy biking mostly love the quad biking.

One cannot enjoy all these riding in a short tour of six hours. To stay for a night there is very pleasant and very inexpensive desert safari deals are offered at the low prices. At night, the camps under the sky full of stars provide the peaceful and pleasant environment. The dinner there is delicious and delightful. There is a large stage in heart of desert, which provides the live belly dance, fire dance and other magic shows. These shows are enjoyed while eating barbecue.