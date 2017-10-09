Luxury Leather, Bargain Price: How Linjer is Revolutionizing Luxury Leather Goods

Linjer’s Minimalist Watch in Rose Gold/Tan Shop Here!

This year I became a quarter century old and realized I needed to change some of my habits like being fashionably late for everything and wearing unsustainable products. Linjer’s Minimalist Watch has put me on the better side of 25 and kicked off my resolution for the best.

In 2014 Jennifer Chong, a management consultant, realized there was a gap in the market for functional, quality, and stylish leather goods at a reasonable price. Lucky for us, Jennifer and her boyfriend Roman Khan acted on this brilliant idea and started working towards it. Three years later, this dynamic co-founder has a remarkable line of men and women's bags, wallets and watches, and has been recognized by Forbes 30 Under 30 for retail and eCommerce.

Lijer’s Classic Watch in Silver/Mocha Shop Here!

Despite Jennifer and Roman being fairly new to the fashion industry they understood one key principle- never take shortcuts. This notion has served as the foundation of Linjer’s philosophy and is one reason why the company has gained close to $10 million in sales since its inception. In order to make an outstanding product, the couple did their research and successfully found quality materials and factories that knew how to handle them.

Linjer’s tanneries are run by expert leather makers in Italy and Turkey and work with the highest grade full grain hides to create their products. The beauty of their leather is that it comes from the strongest part of the hide, it has natural look and texture, and it uses the sought after vegetable tanning technique. The vegetable tanning attributes to their products warm and rich color, its soft hand, and it's eco-friendly, unlike the chrome tanning process that is commonly used.

Their men and women's watches are crafted with skilled artistry and workmanship that can turn any horologist or fashionistas head. I've had my watch for three months now and it has performed flawlessly despite being as accident prone as I am. The face is scratch free, the leather has not peeled, and its mechanism has not been damaged by water despite accidentally wearing it in the shower. The reason for its durability can be attributed to its sapphire face, 3 ATM water resistance (which is good for hand washing or other occasional contacts with water), and Linjer’s magnificent sourcing abilities.

This year I have not gotten any less clumsy; however, I now have found a product that can withstand my accent prone self and a company that can hold up to its guarantee of quality.