LV Hurricane Harvey Initiative

Thrivers: As all of you are aware by now, Houston, Louisiana and surrounding areas have been hit with record breaking rainfall and horrific storm conditions, resulting in an unbelievable catastrophe. Hurricane Harvey and its aftermath have crippled cities, displacing and impacting millions of people and animals; the effects of Hurricane Harvey have been devastating.

Since day 1, Le-Vel has been a company about purpose, hope and helping people live the life they deserve; we–as in all Thrivers–have been a vehicle that has helped millions of people get to where they want to be in life. We are launching this initiative to continue that purpose and help the millions of individuals and animals in need, to ensure they get back their life, that they indeed deserve.

From August 30 – September 6, 2017, we will be taking donations, which will be furnished to AmeriCares.org. For every donation received, Le-Vel will be donating triple the amount to Americares (you donate $10 and Le-Vel will add $20, for a total donation of $30 to AmeriCares).

To make your donation, please login to your account, click place order, and look for the Harvey Donation SKU options of $10, $50, and $100. You are able to donate any amount over $10 by using these SKUs. So, if you wanted to donate $20, you would select 2 items of the $10 donation SKU.