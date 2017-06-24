Lydia Johnson Dance Stultifies at NYLA; Dance Review

The nicest thing about attending Lydia Johnson Dance's closing night performance at New York Live Arts was witnessing the variety of body types performing onstage. Too frequently dance companies adhere to the "thin is in" mantra. On that count alone, Johnson outclasses many others. If only her work was as progressive.

The marvelous torture of sitting through under-rehearsed unison is enough to put anyone to sleep. Indeed, my viewing partner and I very nearly did fall asleep during this concert of bland themes sans variation delivered by a corps of strong women and logy men. With the exception of Chazz Fenner-McBride, who performed quite ably, the men of Johnson's company danced without distinction. I frequently cringed with worry that they might collapse in exhaustion from performing barely aerobic exercises. Un-athletic exercise is what this choreography amounted to. First impressions are everything and the the impression with which I walked out of NYLA was, "Go bold or go home." After the first work I wished that I'd done precisely that.

Evidenced by her over-use of unison and basic ballet vocabulary - there were only four turns, four jumps, and three simple lifts with no extension, battement, change in dynamics, or movement invention used over the course of the entire concert - one would guess that Johnson is in love with the elementary. Were this a student's recital, I might have applauded her creations despite their lack of sophistication. But, even encumbered by weak men, one expects more than what this concert had to offer, particularly at a venue like New York Live Arts. Again, go bold or go home.

The third work on the program - a premiere titled Trio Sonatas accompanied by a set of Handel works - had a welcome start with MinSeon Kim - the company's strongest dancer - performing a solo with singular verve and a strong perspective that injected the bland movement with something approaching wit. Though the piece continued into a trio without ever truly developing - as always, unison remained the rule of presentation - I still found myself engaged. But then the work shifted from a typically bad - for this concert - lighting change into an anodyne sequence of bodies lumbering to and fro. You guessed it: Unison, some canon, a few direction changes, and more unison. Better to have stopped at the trio.

I do not think that Johnson is an interesting choreographer. Her company has been around since 1999 and though she has a healthy wing of supporters - June 23rd’s concert was sold out and filled with cheering fans - the four works presented here revealed a dance-maker who has nothing interesting to say. I frequently criticize New York City Ballet for its terrible casting choices and unimaginative new work; at intermission on this night I found myself longing to see the most banal of Peter Martins ballets. Of her repetitive work I must clarify that while I do not mind repetition, I abhour listless delivery. I do not mind “dancing for dancing’s sake” so long as that dance has a perspective; any perspective. And while simplicity can be a beautiful thing, being pummeled by elementary unison for 90 minutes tears at the soul. Perhaps this was a one-off for Johnson, though with work that spanned a time frame from 2012 to the present I sincerely doubt it.