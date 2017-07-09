Lynchings in India, June 2017: A Photograph as witness.

On June 23, 2017, a teenager, Junaid Khan, was lynched in the state of Haryana, on a train near Delhi. He was returning home with his brothers after going shopping for Eid in the city. Newspapers reported that he was called a “beef eater” and “anti-nationalist,” following an argument over seats on the train; a group of men pulled out knives and stabbed him. His brothers desperately pulled on the emergency chain in the train to stop the attack and called for help, but no one came. The crowd threw the brothers and Junaid’s body and his brothers out of the train at the next station.

Junaid Khan, Mohammad Akhlaq, Zafar Hussein, Mohammed Ayub Pandith, Pehlu Khan, Mohammad Mjloom, Inayatulla Khan: This is a partial list of men and boys lynched by mobs in the years since Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his party, the right-wing Hindu Bharatiya Janata Party, came to power in 2014.

There are many photographs of contemporary lynchings in India easily available online and they circulate globally. They incite revulsion for some, pleasure and revenge for others as well as indifference if we get used to seeing them. The responses posted by readers on these news sites show that many think these are doctored, while others think that the victims deserved to be killed.

To understand these photographs as they circulate in the news media both in India and globally, we can turn to historians of photographs of lynching in the Jim Crow era in the United States, when over three thousand African Americans were lynched after the the Civil War and almost into 1960. The scholarship on these photographs is helpful to understand these images of lynchings, even though the context of history, culture and media in contemporary India are dramatically different.

African American history tells us that many people made, looked at and purchased these photographs. Many of the killers posed with the bodies, while others seem unconcerned by the violent imagery, the horrible subject rendered banal and ordinary with the constant circulation of such images. These images functioned as trophies to white supremacy and revealed the vulnerability of black bodies to white violence. Yet they helped mobilize activism against lynching as much as they circulated white supremacy. Today, these photographs cause revulsion and anger, and are evidence of white power and its monstrous history.

In these photographs, historians suggest, we can see the violence but also its perpetrators. The images reveal communities constructed by the violence: A community is brought together by racism and hatred. How, we ask today, could people have ever picnicked below a lynched body hanging from a tree?

In her book, A Spectacular Secret: Lynching in American Life and Literature (University of Chicago Press, 2006), Jacqueline Goldsby looks not just at the bodies or the crowd but what surrounds the scene of the lynching, such as churches, courthouses, and gardens. Lynching, she argues, was part of the making of modern America, in all of its racism and violence and brutality. The church and the courthouse are the backdrops to mob violence, and Goldsby suggests that law and religion are rendered impotent in face of racial violence and are the context of it. There was, she argues, a “cultural logic” to this violence. The photographs thus implicitly condemn these supposedly civilizing structures by showing how they co-existed with and even enabled the violence. There was a culture in which such violence became normalized, enabled by racism, inequalities and a state that tolerated this violence. The wide and broad dissemination of such photographs testified to the violence of the culture itself.

What can we say about the photographs of lynchings in India that now circulate across transnational media? What can the photographs tell us about anti-Muslim and mob violence in India.

https://i.ndtvimg.com/i/2017-06/train-lynching-incident_650x400_71498224167.jpg

The photograph of 16-year-old Junaid's lynched body on the NDTV online site shows his brother cradling him (a third brother who was also injured is not visible). They are at the station where they were thrown off the train. The crowd responsible for the lynching has disappeared. The train departed from the station, taking them away. Junaid’s body is on the floor of the station, and there is no doctor, no ambulance, no medical assistance visible. We see the feet and legs of watchers, mostly men, wearing sandals and shoes, surrounding them. There is one pair of legs in jeans while another man seems to be in what might be a police uniform. The policeman stands by, and there is a space between Junaid and his brother, and the others around them -- as though no one wants to be too close. These are not wealthy people on the platform. That Junaid and his brothers are not among the wealthy of India is evident in the way that they are left on the bloody floor of the platform. The photograph is cropped on the sides as if the photographer has erased the presence of any others surrounding the two teenagers. Consequently, we do not see the crowd who watched the violence, who condoned it, were unable or unwilling to prevent it. Perhaps there are other police, other officials who were there in the station, cropped from the image? The image, from the website of NDTV, (a news-site which is part of a 24-hour TV news channel that has been sometimes critical of the Modi government) is in black and white, strangely enough, hiding the blood that is visible in the color version of this photograph that circulated elsewhere online. This image is strangely bereft of the violence, showing instead pain and sorrow, as if the website did not want to show the horror of the scene.

Yet we must pay attention to the presence of the state that was unable to prevent the violence. Since the train and the station are property of the government, it is in the space of the state that the lynching took place. Police, we are told days later, have apprehended five men, some in their twenties and one in his fifties. We will not hear about those who watched, participated or enabled the killings.

The photograph was probably taken by a bystander and sent to the news media since there is no attribution to any photographer on this news site online. No doubt there must be video cameras in the train or cell phones that recorded the lynching, and we will view them belatedly, much after Junaid was lynched, and too late to stop the violence. Belatedness marks the action (or inaction) of the police.

Trains in India have become iconic site of violence, from their creation by the British to enable colonization and economic exploitation, to the killings on trains across the border during Partition in 1947, or to the reported killings of Hindus by Muslims that led to the 2002 pogroms in Gujarat when Modi was Chief Minister of that state. People (poor and middle class, albeit, in different compartments) come in close proximity to each other on the trains, where they eat, sleep, and sit together as they move from work to home, from city to rural India. People rush to board the trains and they jostle each other in the process. Compartments are crowded. But trains promise physical and social mobility and change, and also friendship and congeniality. They can also be places of genial co-mingling as much as they have become locations of iconic violence. They allowed Junaid and his brothers the pleasure of going shopping in the city for Eid, but they also allowed his lynching.

It is common to see policemen waiting or standing in the photographs of lynchings in India we see in the news media. Often they seem to be doing nothing, acting like bystanders. That posture is also relevant to the violence. Police enable the violence because they do not stop it. In so many cases of what in India is called “communal” violence, that is, violence between different religious communities, police have been no more than bystanders. They have sanctioned the violence and enabled it. The killings of Sikhs in 1984 or the Muslims in Gujarat in 2002 are both remarkable in that the police did not intervene to stop the violence of the mobs. Just as much as the churches and courthouses form the backdrop to the lynchings in Jim Crow America, police and train personnel, government agents and government spaces become the backdrop to the lynchings in India. State impotence, complicity or ineffectiveness are both visible.

Since the BJP (Prime Minister Modi’s party, the Bharatiya Janata party, allied with the right wing Hindu nationalist parties and groups) came into power, the lynching of Muslim men has become more common, usually spurred by an accusation of eating or transporting beef. Because cows are considered holy within some Hindu communities, some 18 states in India have banned cow slaughter. The Modi government has recently created nationwide rules prohibiting the sale of cows and buffaloes for slaughter and produced a slew of regulations under the pretext of prevention of cruelty to these animals. Some states in the South (since all Hindus are not vegetarian though they may not eat beef) have protested these regulations, complaining that these regulations are meant to spread RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, the right wing Hindu nationalist party) ideologies across the country. The beef ban affects mostly Muslims, Christians and many Dalits (untouchables) who eat beef and for whom it is a source of protein and of income. Though cow-protection seems the reason for many the lynchings, others are carried out under the pretext of saving Hindu or Sikh women from Muslims or seeing Muslims as illegal immigrants to India.

Prime Minister Modi spoke out against the lynching of Junaid Khan on June 29, a week after the incident. In his statement, Modi asked people to not turn to vigilantism, and to practice non-violence. But then he also told a sentimental story from his childhood about watching a cow crying after trampling a child. He thus tacitly sympathized with the cow-protection groups, the right-wing Hindu nationalists, all while calling for an end to vigilantism. Given this mixed message, it was not surprising that just a day later, another lynching took place in the BJP-controlled state of Jharkhand, when another Muslim man, Mohammed Alliumuddin, was killed by a mob on suspicion that he was carrying beef in his van.

Since June 23, protestors have mobilized across Indian cities, rejecting the lynchings done in the name of India or Hinduism. Protestors also stood in Washington D.C. when Prime Minister Modi visited President Donald Trump. For all of these protests, the photographs can be of use not only as evidence of right-wing Hindu state power and its violence against its Muslim minorities, but as evidence of crime and of a culture of violence that enables power to many.