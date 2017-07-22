M A P ---> :)

MAP 🌹🍃
When was the last trip
That we took
To see a different place ..
Exploring all
It had to show
With 'time' a constant race ??
And being new
Without a guide
Without a map in hand ...
Sometimes would get
So lost while we
Were traveling through the land ...
But when we looked
Upon the map
With all the sites around ...
With all the landmarks
All the stops
Reprieve was finally found ...
For when viewed from
The place where stuck
We simply cannot see ...
But watching from
Up high above
We see the land the trees ...
The shorter routes
The winding paths
The junctions here and there ...
The dead ends also
Clearly shown
The headaches we could spare ...
And with this distance
Ease would come
Some peace in knowing then ...
We comprehend
The proper way
No worries stuck within ...
Instead a journey
Filled with 'Joy'
An understanding smile ...
Continued on
With fear all gone
To travel through the miles ...
When was the last trip
That we took
To see a different place ..
Exploring all
It had to show
With 'time' a constant race ??
🍃🍂🍃!
Soe Moe Lwin
6:57 am
23/07/2017
Dedicated to my dearest little nephew Lu Lu, who guided us through the rough terrains of the forest :)
