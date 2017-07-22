SOE MOE LWIN, Contributor I am an Artist and an Explorer always searching for the Truth ...

M A P ---> :)

07/22/2017 09:18 pm ET

MAP 🌹🍃

_____________

When was the last trip 

That we took 

To see a different place ..

Exploring all 

It had to show 

With 'time' a constant race ??

And being new

Without a guide

Without a map in hand ...

Sometimes would get 

So lost while we

Were traveling through the land ...

But when we looked 

Upon the map 

With all the sites around ...

With all the landmarks

All the stops

Reprieve was finally found ...

For when viewed from 

The place where stuck

We simply cannot see ...

But watching from 

Up high above

We see the land the trees ...

The shorter routes

The winding paths 

The junctions here and there ...

The dead ends also 

Clearly shown 

The headaches we could spare ...

And with this distance 

Ease would come 

Some peace in knowing then ...

We comprehend 

The proper way

No worries stuck within ...

Instead a journey 

Filled with 'Joy'

An understanding smile ...

Continued on 

With fear all gone 

To travel through the miles ...

When was the last trip 

That we took 

To see a different place ..

Exploring all 

It had to show 

With 'time' a constant race ??

 🍃🍂🍃!

_____________________________________

Soe Moe Lwin 

6:57 am 

23/07/2017

Dedicated to my dearest little nephew Lu Lu, who guided us through the rough terrains of the forest :)

This post is hosted on the Huffington Post's Contributor platform. Contributors control their own work and post freely to our site. If you need to flag this entry as abusive, send us an email.
M A P ---> :)

CONVERSATIONS