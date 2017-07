M A P ---> :)

MAP 🌹🍃

_____________

When was the last trip

That we took

To see a different place ..

Exploring all

It had to show

With 'time' a constant race ??

And being new

Without a guide

Without a map in hand ...

Sometimes would get

So lost while we

Were traveling through the land ...

But when we looked

Upon the map

With all the sites around ...

With all the landmarks

All the stops

Reprieve was finally found ...

For when viewed from

The place where stuck

We simply cannot see ...

But watching from

Up high above

We see the land the trees ...

The shorter routes

The winding paths

The junctions here and there ...

The dead ends also

Clearly shown

The headaches we could spare ...

And with this distance

Ease would come

Some peace in knowing then ...

We comprehend

The proper way

No worries stuck within ...

Instead a journey

Filled with 'Joy'

An understanding smile ...

Continued on

With fear all gone

To travel through the miles ...

When was the last trip

That we took

To see a different place ..

Exploring all

It had to show

With 'time' a constant race ??

🍃🍂🍃!

_____________________________________

Soe Moe Lwin

6:57 am

23/07/2017