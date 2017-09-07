M65 Studio SS18 Presentation and Tumblr's NYFW Creator's Dinner

At Tumblr’s headquarters yesterday afternoon M65 unveiled their SS18 collection. Designer Anthony Hendrickson showed the assembled media his bespoke denim, leather and fur creations. The materials and designs varied – swim shorts, hot shorts, chinchilla, leather fringe and tie-dye – but the mood all in all was very late ‘80s early ‘90s. “Colorful floral tops and tie-dye pants fearlessly meet patchwork furs and oversized denim jackets, each piece exuding a hazy nostalgia,” is how Hendrickson described it in his press release. There is a video-game like beauty and simplicity to the pallet – neon reds and yellows, lime greens.

Leather trucker jackets meet fox arm warmers in an explosive postmodern collection that seeks, at essence, to demolish the formality of fashion seasons altogether. M65 harkens, instead, to "a sense of fearlessness and a child-like state of mind, creation is not hindered by traditional boundaries."