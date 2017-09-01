Mabel And Her Betrothed

There was a noise. . . a bad noise when I put the car in gear to drive to a healthy breakfast spot. I stopped the car and Mabel and I both looked underneath, and all around the car for what was causing the noise. We didn’t see anything. There were no warning lights on the dash, so I figured it wasn’t the engine. I drove the 2 miles to the restaurant and when I parked, strangers sitting on the boulevard yelled to me that we were dragging something underneath our car. The large plastic piece that protects the engine underneath the car had come loose.

A really kind and helpful stranger offered to find a piece of string to tie it up. He came back a few minutes later with the string, but soon realized that the street was so wet with rain, unless he had something to lay on, he’d get filthy. The funeral home we were parked in front of lent him a sheet. Shroud. He was a very slender man, in his 50’s but there wasn’t enough space for him to get underneath the car to work. So he said we should get our jack out. Oh, dear reader. . . you know what was there. We started stacking possessions on the street until he realized we could be there all day before reaching that jack.

He had me drive the passenger side of the car up onto the curb, in order to give him space to crawl under my car. Using the shroud to protect his clothes, he scooted underneath the Prius. I held his hat and dug in my purse for some cash to offer him. He was able to tie the engine cover up with string, and before we said goodbye he remarked that his name was Jim, but I would soon call him my son-in-law. It took me a minute to figure out what he meant, and then I asked Mabel if that was o.k. with her. We haven’t set a date.

I used the Yelp app to find a nearby garage. Motor City South in the East Atlanta Village, was justifiably well reviewed. My dream of a healthy breakfast evaporated, when they said it would be at least an hour before they could get to my car. So we walked to Grant Central Station pizza shop, and had a huge veggie slice with extra cheese. It was enough for breakfast, lunch and dinner. They were able to replace the missing screws and fix the problem in a little over an hour for 25 dollars. It could have been a lot worse. 25 plus the dowry I’d given Jim, and we were on the road again.

It took us 30 minutes of tense navigating to find where the bed store we were looking at should have been. It had gone out of business, but it was still on the internet.

Have you ever had one of those days where you feel like you should have just stayed home? If you had a home. It was kind of like that. We then stopped at the Atlantic Station shopping area to look around and the parking meter took my credit card and wouldn’t give it back! I called the number on the meter and waited for a guy in a golf cart who took apart the meter (it had become saturated with rain) and he jammed a pen inside the guts of the meter to dislodge my credit card.