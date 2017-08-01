Macklemore Involved In Head-On Crash With Alleged Drunken Driver

Macklemore is doing OK after he was involved in a scary head-on collision Friday night, TMZ reported.

Police told the site that an alleged drunken driver in a pickup truck rounded a bend and crossed the center line into traffic in Langley, Washington, striking a Mercedes driven by the Seattle rapper.

One of the two passengers in Macklemore’s car received attention for a cut to the head, but all three appeared to be fine, TMZ said.

A police spokesman told Entertainment Tonight Canada that the 24-year-old driver of the pickup truck was “not injured seriously.”

“He was injured enough that he had to be transported to the hospital and he was arrested on suspicion of DUI,” the spokesman said. “Macklemore was not injured.”

HuffPost has reached out to Macklemore’s rep for more details. The performer has yet to comment publicly on the crash.