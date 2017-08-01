EDITION
US
ENTERTAINMENT
08/01/2017 11:54 am ET

Macklemore Involved In Head-On Crash With Alleged Drunken Driver

The rapper's Mercedes was hit by a pickup truck on Friday night.

By Ron Dicker

Macklemore is doing OK after he was involved in a scary head-on collision Friday night, TMZ reported.

Police told the site that an alleged drunken driver in a pickup truck rounded a bend and crossed the center line into traffic in Langley, Washington, striking a Mercedes driven by the Seattle rapper.

One of the two passengers in Macklemore’s car received attention for a cut to the head, but all three appeared to be fine, TMZ said.

A police spokesman told Entertainment Tonight Canada that the 24-year-old driver of the pickup truck was “not injured seriously.”

“He was injured enough that he had to be transported to the hospital and he was arrested on suspicion of DUI,” the spokesman said. “Macklemore was not injured.”

HuffPost has reached out to Macklemore’s rep for more details. The performer has yet to comment publicly on the crash.

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

Celebrity Photos 2017
Suggest a correction
Ron Dicker General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

MORE:

U.S. News Arts And Entertainment Law Drunk Driving Auto Accidents
Subscribe to the Entertainment email.
Home to your favorite fan theories and the best movie recs.
Macklemore Involved In Head-On Crash With Alleged Drunken Driver

CONVERSATIONS