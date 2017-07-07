LIFESTYLE
07/07/2017

Macklemore's New Music Video Has The Best Star: His 100-Year-Old Grandma

Happy Birthday Grandma!

By Brittany Wong

We can’t say with 100 percent certainty, but we’re pretty sure Macklemore just cemented his place as his grandma’s favorite grandkid.

To celebrate his grandma Helen Schott’s upcoming 100th birthday, the rapper made her the star of his new music video for the song “Glorious.” In the clip, he heads to Modesto, California and sets out to give Helen the best day ever.

The pair drive around town in a sweet ride, egg the neighbors and stop into a dive bar for a little karaoke: 

Then, Helen has her squad over and this happens:

You go, girl. Watch the totally delightful music video in its entirety above. 

Brittany Wong Relationships Editor, HuffPost

