DIY enthusiasts will love the latest trend in home decor: macrame.

Macrame is a textile-making art that uses knots rather than knitting, stitching or weaving to make patterns and hangings. You’ve probably noticed the trend popping up in uses like macrame door hangings, versatile macrame hanging planters, and, most popularly, macrame wall hangings.

Hang one above your bed for a minimalist bedroom vibe, mount a bold-colored in your living room for a splash of color without picking up a paint brush, or string one over your windows or doorways for a dramatic look.

The best part about macrame hanging planters is their versatility ― they are inherently one-size-fits-all, so simply pop your preferred greenery and pot into one and hang from the nearest hook. Welcome to your own slice of boho paradise.