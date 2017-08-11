HUFFPOST FINDS
08/11/2017 08:08 am ET

Macrame Wall Hangings Are The Trendy Home Purchase Everyone's Talking About

Get this DIY look without the DIY.

By Brittany Nims
KatarzynaBialasiewicz via Getty Images

DIY enthusiasts will love the latest trend in home decor: macrame

Macrame is a textile-making art that uses knots rather than knitting, stitching or weaving to make patterns and hangings. You’ve probably noticed the trend popping up in uses like macrame door hangings, versatile macrame hanging planters, and, most popularly, macrame wall hangings

But, if learning how to make a macrame wall hanging or planter at home isn’t exactly your idea of good time, that’s OK, because you can buy trendy, well-made macrame wall hangings on Amazon for as low as $20

Amazon
Right: 12" macrame wall hanging -- $20 on Amazon
Left: 13" macrame wall hanging -- $24 on Amazon

Hang one above your bed for a minimalist bedroom vibe, mount a bold-colored in your living room for a splash of color without picking up a paint brush, or string one over your windows or doorways for a dramatic look. 

Amazon
Macrame hanging planter -- $13 on Amazon

The best part about macrame hanging planters is their versatility ― they are inherently one-size-fits-all, so simply pop your preferred greenery and pot into one and hang from the nearest hook. Welcome to your own slice of boho paradise.

RELATED...

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Suggest a correction
Brittany Nims Senior Commerce Editor

MORE:

Huffington Post Amazon Home Decor Shoppable Diy
Subscribe to the Lifestyle email.
Life hacks and juicy stories to get you through the week.
Macrame Wall Hangings Are The Trendy Home Purchase Everyone's Talking About

CONVERSATIONS