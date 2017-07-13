French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday appeared to walk back his initial defiance of President Donald Trump’s decision to pull out of the Paris climate accord, announcing during a joint news conference that he respects Trump’s choice.

“We talked about our disagreements,” Macron said in Paris. “Should that have an impact on all the other topics? Absolutely not. We share major common goals on many other topics which we’ve been discussing and shall move forward together.”

“I respect President Trump’s decision,” he added.

Macron released a video last month in which he expressed his disappointment and implored the global community to “make our planet great again” in the aftermath of Trump’s decision.

Trump hinted on Thursday that “something could happen respect to the Paris accords, we’ll see what happens.”