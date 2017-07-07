Macron’s Fight Against Radical Militants in Mali

On July 2, France along with five African states – Burkina Faso, Chad, Niger, Mali, and Mauritania – launched a multinational force to confront al-Qaeda offshoots and other militant extremists in the volatile Sahel. President Emmanuel Macron said that this force will be operational “in a matter of weeks” and France will provide 70 vehicles and $9 million of funding (in addition to $57 million from the European Union). Meanwhile, these five African countries—the G5 Sahel bloc—will contribute 5,000 on-the-ground troops, as Macron put it, to “combat terrorists, thugs, murderers, whose names and faces we must forget, but whom we must steadfastly and with determination eradicate together.”

The deployment of this multinational coalition comes four-and-a-half years after Paris launched Operation Serval in early 2013, a response to several militant Islamist groups usurping control of northern Mali in 2012 amid the chaotic fallout of a military coup in Bamako in March of that year. Ansar Dine (Defenders of Faith), Al Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM), and Movement for Unity and Jihad in West Africa (MUJAO) were the dominant Islamist militias that seized power across northern Mali and prevented the Tuaregs from consolidating any gains from their 2012 rebellion. These three armed factions took control of 300,000 square miles of land with airports, military bases, and many natural resources.