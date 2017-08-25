Macy Gray and Sate Explain the Role of Afropunk 2017

Since 2005—Afropunk Festival’s inception at the Brooklyn Academy of Music—Afropunk has been joining together and celebrating black punks in art, music, and film, who would otherwise be a subcategory of the predominately white culture. Originally co-founded by James Spooner and Matthew Morgan , the festival is a direct movement and response to Spooner’s documentary, Afro-Punk, which was released in 2003. The festival has since become a worldwide phenomenon, housing thousands of black Punk supporters, musicians, and performers across the globe: Paris, London, Johannesburg, Brooklyn, and Atlanta. Macy Gray , and Sate describe the experience of headlining a rich festival that builds a community and safe haven for alternitve styles:

What do you value most about performing at Afropunk and what does it mean for you at this very moment?

Macy Gray: I’m really excited and it’s such an honor to be invited to Afropunk. It’s actually a big deal because they are really selective about who they invite, and they host events all over the world and when I got invited as the headliner, I was super happy and proud of myself.

Sate: It’s the fact that I can be in Paris with a shit load of black people and be myself and be embraced. That’s what I value most, being able to express myself as the black person that I am and not the black person that anyone else wants me to be.

What do you think the role of Afropunk festival is in this specific timeline?

Macy Gray: That it’s all different styles of music, and it represents black people around the world making hard rock and punk, and hip-hop, and soul, and old school, and R&B—stuff that you haven’t heard before. If you’re a black artist, they’ll label you R&B no matter what, so it’s cool to be a part of a festival that shows that there’s all these different levels and different styles of music, and that there’s all these different kinds of black artists who make all kinds of stuff that don’t even have a name for it yet. And I think that’s what’s interesting and I love Afropunk for really showcasing those kinds of artists.

Sate: The world has seen a changing of the guard in America. And it has affected the entire world. I am from Toronto, Canada, so it has definitely affected us because we are so close to you, but it has affected everyone, and all of the shit that has risen to the surface and people of color now feel empowered to be able to have our community behind us and we are not afraid to say ‘no, that’s bullshit,’ and call people out on it as opposed to whispering about it and being afraid. We’re not afraid anymore and we’re not afraid to be women, and we’re not afraid to be bold, and we’re not afraid to define who we are whether it’s our name, gender, etc. We’re in a place where we can be whoever we want to be and whoever we choose to be and the world is shifting slowly, but rapidly.

Macy Gray: It’s a matter of making a difference. It’s one thing to have a movement, but to actually move things along is another thing. That’s what I think is important, that’s what I think every artist should get behind, every human being, not just Americans, everybody in the world should get behind pushing things forward. I think it’s sad that in 2017 the Black Lives Matter movement is necessary and that people still have to be told that black lives matter. Every time we think it’s going to be ok, something else happens again…

Sate: We have to stop trusting what the big dogs say that we should be listening to and trust our gut and our instinct and what feels right, and be an afro punk, be a punk, be bold and be risky and be a rebel. Just listen and feel with yourself, because we all know what we like and what we need and what is being shoved down our throat, and we have to balance it out and take a risk.