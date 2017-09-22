Charmin Tries To Get 'Mad Pooper' To Turn Herself In With Brilliant Ploy

Charmin has flushed, er, fleshed out a clever plan.

This week, news broke about the “Mad Pooper,” a female jogger in Colorado Springs, Colorado, who has been terrorizing a family by defecating outside of their home on a weekly basis.

Lt. Howard Black of the Colorado Springs Police Department told HuffPost that this isn’t an isolated problem and that the woman has been pooping all over the neighborhood.

Colorado Springs Police Department has been asking residents to try and take photos of the jogger to help identify her, KKTV, a news channel in Colorado Springs, reports. The woman could be facing charges of indecent exposure and public defecation.

It’s a pretty shitty situation, but Charmin, the toilet paper company, has taken it up themselves to become “a small part of wiping away this mess.”

On Wednesday, they tweeted:

If the #MadPooper turns herself in, we'll give her a year's supply of TP to help with her "runs" 💩 #EnjoyTheGohttps://t.co/GgEAyYp6aM — Charmin (@Charmin) September 20, 2017

“If the # MadPooper turns herself in, we’ll give her a year’s supply of TP to help with her ‘runs,’” the company wrote.