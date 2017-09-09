Made In America: JAY-Z's blueprint to 'Roc' the global business, culture of tennis

Busy curating the Budweiser Made in America Festival, preparing for his highly anticipated performance at the two-day music extravaganza in Philadelphia — featuring the Cause Village, a showcase of non-profit organizations led by the Shawn Carter Foundation to benefit the United Way and ACLU — JAY-Z had business at the 2017 US Open Tennis Championships to be concerned with.

JAY-Z's signing of a 10-year Live Nation deal worth $200 million earlier this year helped the savvy impresario secure #2 on the Forbes Five: The Richest In Hip-Hop Of 2017. The Brooklyn native’s co-ownership of Roc Nation, a joint venture with Live Nation, has helped the Hip-Hop icon get closer to being a billionaire.

“Live Nation and I entered unchartered territory in 2008," Jay-Z said in a statement in May.

"Over nine years, we have traveled the world producing historic music experiences. Michael Rapino is an industry visionary, and this renewed partnership is a testament to our longstanding relationship and the talented individuals at Live Nation. For the next ten years, we will continue redefining the live event landscape."

Per the partnership, Shawn “JAY-Z” Carter’s love of sports, supporting athletes in the same way he has worked alongside and advocated for artists in the music industry and investment in Roc Nation Sports, a sub-division of Roc Nation, the avid sport fan can still focus on elevating athletes’ career on a global scale, both on and off the field.

Roc Nation Sports conceptualizes and executes marketing and endorsement deals, community outreach, charitable tie-ins, media relations and brand strategy for an impressive roster of athletes in a myriad of sports.

It only made sense for “Hov” to enter the tennis world by signing rising American star and teenage sensation, Frances Tiafoe.

While “playing some of the best tennis” of his young professional career, Tiafoe said he had “a great experience playing” making it to the first round before falling to arguably the best tennis player ever, Roger Federer, in a topsy-turvy 5-set match.

VICE Sports reported on Wednesday that the 19-year-old said he "got to meet Jay-Z twice!"

Tiafoe told VICE Sports that his relationship with Roc Nation, who split from C.A.A. earlier this year after having partnered with the mega agency since the management firm launched, came about after a year of getting to know his agent, Wajid Syed.

A New York Times article published during the first week of this year’s Open states when Tiafoe turned professional in April 2015, he was represented by Roc Nation. However, according to the article, the partnership quickly dissolved and the soon-to-be Florida resident signed with C.A.A. in early 2016.

"I really liked him [Syed] and I decided to go with it," Tiafoe said. "It's business. You gotta take that stuff pretty seriously," said the high school senior. Syed lists his current occupation as in-house counsel and agent at Roc Nation on his LinkedIn profile, noting years of experience in negotiations and strategic planning as a NBA-certified agent and sports & entertainment attorney.

Earlier this year, Tiafoe decided to transition from the Maryland-based Junior Tennis Champions Center for the USTA training facility in Florida under the guidance of José Higueras.

Roc Nation Sports’ executives like Dania Diaz and Towalame Austin are a part of the team available to Syed and his service to the budding professional’s career interests. Tiafoe earned $50,000 for the early exit at the Open.

Great match; great performance, the kid has "it"; @FTiafoe and DC tennis arrive in style; nice Kastles hat! pic.twitter.com/6xWfOIavVc — Ted Leonsis (@TedLeonsis) August 30, 2017

“He’s improved so much over the last six to eight months,” said Martin Blackman, USTA Player Development general manager. “His forehand has improved tremendously, his serve has, his court positioning has improved, but I think the biggest intangible he has is he’s comfortable on this stage.

“You saw last night. You don’t break Roger Federer, 5-3, in the fifth, unless you really believe that you can win that match, and that’s something you can’t teach,” said Blackman.

With an uncanny work ethic and an uncommon level of access to a training facility, Tiafoe managed to become the youngest ever player to win the Orange Bowl International Boys 18’s & Under Tournament – at the tender age of 15.

Tiafoe went on to compete in the prestigious Eastern Bowl, winning the tournament, before an unceremonious Junior French Open second round lost. Having peaked as the world’s No. 2 ITF junior player three years ago, Tiafoe now sits at No. 70 on the ATP Tour.

Maintaining an unwavering commitment to humanitarianism across its brand portfolio, working to advance social good globally and provide opportunities for vulnerable populations to succeed, Roc Nation’s entry into the world of tennis may turn out to be a brilliant bet.