MADE-IN-HOLLYWOOD-HONORS AND EMMYS® ESTABLISH THAT HOLLYWOOD IS COMING HOME TO HOLLYWOOD! YEP, HOLLYWOOD 24; REST OF THE WORLD 21

The 5TH annual Made-In-Hollywood Honors’ TV tributes this year celebrated and tabulated the fact that, for 2017, more than half of Emmy®-nominated shows in nine production categories were made in the same city or state as the Hollywood sign. GIVE THAT BIG, BOISTROUS SIGN UP THERE ON THE HILL A FRESH COAT OF PAINT! The award numbers are starting to add up to illustrate the very healthy resurgence of filmed entertainment to the place where it was born.

Eleven 2017 prime-time Emmys® and thirty-seven Creative Arts Emmys® were dealt out this past week to programs or to individuals associated with programs created in the world’s longtime entertainment capital, Hollywood, and the state of which it is a crucial part, California.

AND THE WINNER IS…HOLLYWOOD! Acceptors for some of the ceremonies 24 nominated Hollywood productions join host Helgenberger and O’Farrell and MIHH Board Members in celebrating the record setting number of MIHH recipients.

For a long period during the Golden Age of Hollywood, MGM ended most of its films with the proud boast “Made In Hollywood, USA.” That may soon come back into vogue because that fact, that specific geography of creation, was a good luck charm for recipients of a vast number of Emmys® handed out this time around. Or maybe it is that Hollywood maintains the greatest reservoir of creative talents, and now the work is coming back to them instead of their having to go all over the world to it. The seduction of deduction, the tax moneys other cities and countries were offering as lures, may now be losing their greedy charm. Check out the number of series which have switched their filming, paychecks and production expenditures back to their home town.

For the past half decade, the Los Angeles City Council and six top industry guilds and organizations along with 1600 VINE, the building standing on the iconic site of the historic Hollywood Brown Derby, have worked to ballyhoo (something which Hollywood invented) the long over-due return of motion picture and television production to the town where those arts were first turned into the world’s most popular artistic entertainment.

And this year the MIHH sponsors were able to celebrate that the production and the jobs are rushing home,. The evidence was the two dozen Emmy®-nominated shows the MIHH program honored for being nominees created locally. That happy Emmy® factoid set a MIHH record in that it represent over half the nominated programs in the nine pertinent production categories Hollywood 24, the rest of the world 21 But who’s keeping score? Well, the MIHH people for one.

In one of the most powerful collaborations of entertainment industry unions and production-related entities, SAG-AFTRA, FilmL.A., the California Film Commission, Teamsters Local 399, Film Musicians Secondary Markets Fund, the Producers Guild of America , and 1600 VINE have joined the City of Los Angeles’ salute to local product receiving Oscar® or Emmy® nominations. With Emmy®-winning star Marg Helgenberger and Los Angeles City Councilmember Mitch O’Farrell co-hosting, the MIHH ceremonies were held just prior to the Emmy®cast on 1600 VINE’s aptly named official MIHH site, the Home to Hollywood Terrace overlooking the entertainment capital from mountains to ocean, the biggest and most utilized location site in the world.

O’Farrell opened the event announcing the day’s big news. "The Made-in- Hollywood-Honors is recognizing even more shows this year because of increased production in Los Angeles," he said. "In fact there are 27 percent more Emmy®--nominated shows made in Hollywood and the state of California this year than last. The California tax incentives that went into effect in 2015 are stimulating the local economy, helping families stay together, supporting local businesses, and increasing our tax base which helps to fund basic city services. State bill AB1839 is also helping us reclaim our signature industry. Television production in Los Angeles is once again booming and the world is noticing!"

Ms. Helgenberger, a five-time nominee in addition to her Emmy® win, noted that MIHH recipients this year include four of the five nominees in the Comedy and Animation categories and the majority of nominees in three other categories. She recounted having “filmed most of my work on Hollywood sound stages and locations, and I deeply appreciate the pleasure of knowing that my fellow workers would go home to have dinner and evenings with their families.”

The two dozen Hollywood–made series and shows which comprised the majority of nominees this year are listed below.

LIMITED SERIES:

o Feud: Bette and Joan

o Big Little Lies

DRAMA SERIES:

o This Is Us

o Westworld

COMEDY SERIES:

o Black-ish

o Modern Family

o Silicone Valley

o VEEP

VARIETY TALK SERIES:

o Jimmy Kimel Live

o Real Time with Bill Maher

o The Late Late Show with James Corden

CHILDREN’S PROGRAM:

o Girl Meets World

o School of Rock

o Star Wars Rebels

ANIMATED PROGRAM:

o The Simpsons

o Bob’s Burgers

o Elena of Avalor

o South Park

VARIETY SKETCH SERIES:

o Documentary Now

o Drunk History

SHORT FORM NONFICTION OR REALITY SERIES:

o Jay Leno’s Garage

o National Endownment for the Arts: United States of Arts

o Feud: Bette and Joan: Inside Look

REALITY COMPETITION SERIES:

o The Voice

Numerous other local productions which were not themselves nominated produced Emmy®-winning work. These shows included Born This Way, Dancing With The Stars, The Voice, Hairspray Live!, The Oscars®: All Access, Born This Way, American Horror Story: Roanoke, The Ranch, The Big Bang Theory, RuPaul’s Drag Race, LA 92 (National Gergraphic,) Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special, O.J.: Made In America, Family Guy 59th Grammy Awards 2017 Rock And Roll Hall of Fame Introduction Ceremony, Shark Tank, So You Think You Can Dance and Leah Remini: Scientology And The Aftermath.

