Made in Russia

President Donald Trump never has been able to keep his mouth shut. And, the more he talks, the more he implicates himself in the burgeoning Russia scandal.

During the 2016 campaign, Trump’s often effusive praise of Russian President Vladimir Putin — “He’s a leader, unlike what we have in this country,” Trump said in 2015, comparing Barack Obama unfavorably to Putin — stoked concern that Trump’s campaign was somehow in cahoots with Russia and its meddling in the presidential election. As president, Trump undermined his own narrative regarding the firing of FBI Director James Comey. First, the White House — absurdly — claimed the dismissal came because Comey mishandled the investigation of Hillary Clinton. Then, Trump told NBC’s Lester Holt that he fired Comey because of “this Russia thing.”

Now, comes Trump’s rambling, bizarre interview with The New York Times (reading Trump’s account of Napoleon’s invasion of Russia will make your head spin) in which Trump revealed self-incriminating information. “[Attorney General Jeff] Sessions should have never recused himself, and if he was going to recuse himself, he should have told me before he took the job, and I would have picked somebody else…. It’s extremely unfair, and that’s a mild word, to the president.” The subtext is clear: Sessions’ decision to recuse himself from the Russia investigation is unfair because it undermined the president’s intention to use Sessions as protection from the Russia investigation. Trump’s comments also humiliate a trusted member of his administration (who, in true lapdog fashion, says he will remain on the job), suggesting, once again, that for the president loyalty is a one-way street and reinforcing the perception that Trump sees the attorney general as his personal lawyer.

Trump’s remarks convey his complete misunderstanding of the ethical and legal proprieties of public service and are further proof of his unfitness for the office of president. Trump views the FBI and Justice Department as his personal representatives whose job is to shield him from prying eyes. Comey refused to perform that function, so he was fired. Sessions’ recusal removed him as a protector of the president. Now, in The Times interview, comes the president’s warning that special counsel Robert Mueller would cross a red line if his Russia investigation involved Trump’s finances. Hard on the heels of Trump’s comments on Mueller comes a report by Bloomberg that the special counsel is examining a broad range of transactions involving Trump’s businesses. Bloomberg says FBI investigators are looking into Russian purchases of apartments in Trump properties, the sale of a Trump mansion in Florida to a Russian oligarch, and the financial arrangements of the 2013 Miss Universe pageant in Moscow. Trump’s involvement in a controversial development with Russian associates in New York’s SoHo area also is being scrutinized.

“Follow the money,” Deep Throat famously told Bob Woodward during Watergate. In his interview with The Times, Trump denied financial ties to Russia. “I don't make money from Russia…. Over the years, I’ve looked at maybe doing a deal in Russia, but I never did one. Other than I held the Miss Universe pageant there eight, nine years [crosstalk].” The president’s denial must have been news to Donald Trump, Jr., who told a real estate conference in 2008, “Russians make up a pretty disproportionate cross-section of a lot of our assets.”

Recent hints suggest that Junior’s, not Senior’s, understanding of the Trump Organization’s connection to Russia is on the money, so to speak. Take Junior’s famous meeting last year with those Russians claiming to have damaging information about Hillary Clinton. The revelation of the identity of the eighth attendee at that meeting — Ike Kaveladze — opens a window into Trump’s involvement with Russian interests. Kaveladze was the subject a few years ago of an inquiry into an enormous money-laundering scheme on behalf of suspicious Russians involving bank accounts in Delaware. Kaveladze attended the meeting with Trump, Jr., Jared Kushner, and Paul Manafort as a representative of the Agalarov family, who are Trump business associates. Trump and Aras Agalarov once discussed building a Trump Tower in Moscow.

The money trail Mueller is investigating includes examining Trump's relationship with Deutsche Bank, which recently landed in legal trouble for laundering money for Russian entities. Trump borrowed hundreds of millions of dollars from Deutsche Bank after American banks refused to lend him money because of the bankruptcies of a number of his New Jersey casinos in the 1990s. Kushner also borrowed heavily from Deutsche Bank, and Manafort, the third Trump surrogate at the infamous meeting with the Russian lawyer, reportedly once owed pro-Russia interests $17 million. All of this is circumstantial evidence, to be sure. But, there is a lot of it, and there is the continued refusal of Trump to release his tax returns, which would show whether he had financial dealings in Russia and/or with Russians.

Trump’s actions concerning Russia continue to raise questions. Less than a week after meeting with Putin, Trump ended the CIA’s covert program to arm and train moderate rebels battling Bashar al-Assad, Syria’s brutal dictator. The success of the program is questionable, but Putin has long called for it to end. As one American official said, “This is a momentous decision. Putin won in Syria.”

Speaking of meeting with Putin, Trump acknowledged in The Times interview that he and Putin had a second meeting at the recent G-20 summit, an unscheduled one-on-one at a dinner. Some reports indicate the meeting lasted over an hour, but Trump said it was 15 minutes of “pleasantries” and a brief discussion about adoptions. When Russian officials raise adoptions, they are talking about sanctions, as the two are inextricably linked. Adoptions was also the pretext for Junior’s meeting with the Russian lawyer. One wonders whether “adoption” is code for discussions of Russian demands of Trump family members.