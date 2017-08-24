Made with equal parts nostalgia and fun, colorful, creative, high-end “poptails” are here to stay

As we raise our glasses over the bittersweet swan song of summer known as Labor Day weekend, it’s a good time to take stock of our imbibing habits and a great time to rekindle that spark of summer.
We know, the end of summer is hard, but that cool breeze may be blowing a trendy coping mechanism into the market. We’ve seen “boozy ice pops” before, and while they may have been dismissed as a fad in the past, people are now taking them pretty seriously.
Most previous attempts at frozen alcoholic beverages have fallen woefully short, but poptails are simply proper cocktails in frozen form. They can be as fancy or uncomplicated as you want them to be: one-off masterpieces, small batch limited editions, or punch bowl style pops-for-all. And to all you skeptics or purists out there, I want to be perfectly clear, when done right, these creations are an extremely enjoyable alternative to sipping on your favorite Manhattan. In fact, a Reverse Manhattan, made with more vermouth, is a lower proof version that hits all the same notes and is perfect for day drinking. And let’s just dispel with any possible gender-based discrimination now against these frozen beauties as being “girly” or not masculine enough.
It’s the end of summer 2017. Embrace the winds of change.
Mezcal Margarita
Mezcal, the smoky relative of tequila, perfectly balances out the sweetness this recipe.
· ½ ounce Mezcales de Leyenda Durango
· 1 ounce limeade
· 1 ounce pink lemonade
· 1 slice kiwi fruit
· ½ chopped strawberries
Reverse Manhattan
· ¾ ounce Carpano Antica Formula
· ¼ ounce Templeton Rye Whiskey
· ½ ounce cherry juice
· 1 ounce water
· chopped cherries
Casamigos Watermelon Mint Popsicle
(Makes 12 Popsicles)
· 5 oz. Casamigos Blanco Tequila
· 14 oz. Fresh Watermelon Juice
· 7 oz. Fresh Lime Juice
· 4 oz. Sugarcane Syrup (Simple Syrup)
· 1 handful of mint
Mint Irish Coffee
· ¼ ounce Brancamenta
· ½ ounce Teeling Small Batch Irish whiskey
· ½ ounce Kerrygold Irish Cream
· 1 ounce cold brew coffee
Sangria Pop
If you thought sangria couldn’t get any better – think again.
· 1 ounce Stella Rosa Black Wine
· 1 ounce lemonade
· ½ ounce orange juice
· 1 orange slice
· 1 lemon slice
· ½ chopped strawberry
