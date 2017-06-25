Madeline “Maddy” Figueroa Jones, Trailblazing Body Positivity in the Plus-Size Fashion Industry

She wanted to be a plus size model but life decided to give her a journey of much more.

It’s the advocates and body positivity trailblazers standing up for the plus size industry that remind society that fat shaming and body shaming is not alright.

Super Model Ashley Graham, breaks down in tears exclaiming from pure passion that the body positivity movement is not a fad but a movement to be the new societal norm.

ETONLINE shows Graham breaking down in a video while directing a photoshoot with women who had never modeled lingerie.

Huff Post Fashion & Lifestyle Editor, Jamie Feldman reports in a recent article the Fashion Designer Prabal Gurung shuts down a critic of his Plus-Size Line. She states that while Parabal participated on a panel for the premiere of “Straight/Curve,” a documentary about body image and the fashion industry. There was “snickering” when he shared his collaboration with fashion industry giant, Lane Bryant.

The question one critic asked, why is he “making clothes for fat people?”

What Gurung said next was a great slam dunk of a comment as quoted from news source Dailymail.co.uk “She saw my reaction and she said, "Oh, I was just joking!" I said to her, "Clearly, you know that I didn't find it funny," ‘he said.

'I said to her, words have power, they impact people. It's because of people like you that I wanted to do this. I want to make sure that the woman I'm designing for through Lane Bryant's platform feels that she belongs, that she's part of our world.'

The 38-year-old, Singapore-born designer is clearly standing up for body positivity and his designs represents his powerful feelings about inclusivity.

Plus Model Magazine (PMM) editor, Madeline “Maddy” Figueroa Jones says,

“Plus size fashion industry is a multi-billion-dollar industry but unless you’re supporting the industry for the right reasons, you may become weary of the journey as a designer, model, blogger or magazine proprietor.”

Cover Girl Maddy Jones, May 2017 Issue First time Cover Girl for Plus Model Magazine

Maddy knows this best, in her twenties she started on the path of being a plus size model, but her life journey has given her so much more.

Maddy presented the Designer of the Year Award as pictured below on June 18, at Full Figure Fashion Week N.Y. In late April, she received the Life Styled Honors Award by Phat Girl Fresh. She frequents the stages, is on camera, and all over social media presenting, hosting and speaking at some of the top noted plus size industry events in the world.

Maddy Jones Photo Credit Sarah Chiwaya

This is Maddy’s life work not just a job she does.

It is no secret that, Maddy champions fashion brands, the progression of the plus size industry and sits at the table providing marketing strategies to reach consumers as a foreword thinking thought leader.

Stunning smiles, full of encouragement and covered in authenticity. This plus-size industry trailblazer, Maddy can be counted on to be dressed in the latest trends with delight embodying 10 years of vision, grit and ambition to reach this level of notoriety.

Not just to be famous or to be idolized for her business brand Plus Model Magazine. Her motivation is to have a legacy that serves as the guiding light in multiple capacities. She is a coach and educator for up -and -coming plus-size model hopefuls.

Maddy says, “The best views come after the hardest climbs.”

Maddy said her business endurance is from growing up Latina with a strict Pentecostal mother who at the time did not have the best relationship due to the strict rules and high expectations.

Life as the first daughter was pressure, she had to lead and behave or there were consequences. Through mature lends, Maddy sees as a successful business woman that the discipline her mother instilled in her prepared her to be not only a savvy business woman, she leads with her brains and not her sexuality or hide behind a pretty face.

As it has come full circle according to Maddy she instills the same quality of discipline as the mother of an autistic daughter.

Maddy with daughter Madison enjoying the outdoors

Maddy’s proverbial plate stays full as a wife, mother and plus-size industry pioneer and treasured advocate while dealing with the hustle and flow of New York City life. Maddy says, “the life I am living now is far from what I thought I would be living”.

She wasn’t sure she would have kids, she never trained to be an internet marketer and she sure didn’t believe she would be running a successful magazine.

Maddy shared her intentions were to be a plus size model, not pioneer something that had never been done before. Before bloggers and Facebook, it was Plus Model Magazine (PMM) and her advocating for body positive and equal rights for plus-size women.

Maddy prides herself in being a relationship builder but again who knew that PMM would be the blessing that cushioned a big blow from being terminated from her full-time job as an accountant while on maternity leave?

Maddy Jones posing for the production of "Swim Hot List" Photo Credit Full Beauty

Who knew 10 years later, that Maddy through PMM would be the staple that’s creating opportunities where she lives her dream as a model and pave the way other plus-size women in a male dominated industry.