Harpers Bazaar Expressing herself.

Wake up. You’re not dreaming. The Bad Feminist herself, author Roxane Gay, actually interviewed Madonna for a glossy magazine spread and the two talked Donald Trump, took us inside the singer’s election night and revealed her plan of action going forward.

The “Rebel Heart” singer, who has spoken out against the now president-elect throughout his campaign, candidly discussed her reaction to his victory in a wide-ranging conversation for the Feburary issue of Harper’s Bazaar.

Never one to mince words, especially when it comes to the Trump family, Madonna admits that she’s still grappling with the reality of his looming presidency, but is working harder than ever before to advocate for the causes and people she believes in.

“On election night I was sitting at a table with my agent, who is also one of my very best friends, and we were truly praying,” Madonna recalled. “It was just like watching a horror show ... I went to sleep, and since that night, I wake up every morning and it’s like when you break up with somebody who has really broken your heart.”

“You wake up and for a second you’re just you, and then you go, ‘Oh, the person I love more than anything has just broken my heart, and I’m devastated and I’m broken and I have nothing. I’m lost,’” she continued. “That’s how I feel every morning. I wake up and I go, ‘Wait a second. Donald Trump is the president. It’s not a bad dream. It really happened.’ It’s like being dumped by a lover and also being stuck in a nightmare.”

Harpers Bazaar Werk.

In the weeks following Trump’s victory, the pop star has been one of the most active detractors of the reality-TV-star-turned-politician, incorporating messages of resistance in her music, which she tells Gay has always been political.

“I have to get way more vocal and become a little bit less mysterious,” said Madonna of her post-Trump-victory plan. “What I find really astonishing is how quiet everybody is in my industry. I mean, nobody in the entertainment business except for maybe a handful of people ever speak out about what’s going on. Nobody takes a political stance or expresses an opinion.”

“They want to maintain a neutral position so they can maintain their popularity,” she added. “I mean, if you have an opinion and people disagree with you, you might not get a job. You might be blacklisted. You might have fewer followers on Instagram.”

On that note, we’ll just be here waiting patiently for her much-needed collaboration with Meryl Streep.

To read the full interview with Madonna, head over to Harper’s Bazaar.