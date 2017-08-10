MAGIC IS YOUR NATURAL STATE

Do you ever find yourself just feeling absolutely AWED at how deep your powers and natural magic runs?

It’s astonishing to me how readily we forget this stuff, or I suppose – push it away, don’t listen because it’s scary, and maybe wrong.

When really? It’s just your natural fucking state.

It’s not a big deal. You have INHERENT magical and psychic powers. Some people learn to access them more than others; for some people part of their CALLING is to access and use them, but for each of us, and yes that includes YOU, they’re there.

They exist. No point pretending otherwise! And kind of foolish, if you think about it, to not just USE them, to, you know –

Make life easier, better, more in flow, more as it SHOULD be.

A silly little thing this morning reminded me just how true this is. Most mornings, I come and write at a cafe that’s about a 5 minute walk from my place. Half the time, I drive here, as I’m then going directly somewhere else afterwards. Only problem is – it’s a busy street; a busy neighbourhood and always risky as to whether I’ll get a park, or whether I’ll end up having to backtrack further back even then my own apartment garage to find one!

Today, I thought I should walk, for this reason … but I had all my gym gear already and couldn’t be bothered going down to the car to drop it off then coming back OUT of the car basement again – I wanted to drive, so I can just be on my way after I write! As I went down in the lift from my building, a little voice inside me said –

“It’s okay. You’ll park right out the front anyway”

I heard it, and (of course!) believed it, but then forgot. As I drove up not too far away from the cafe there was a car space at the end of the street; normally I would take it right away before it gets snapped up, but then I remembered:

“Oh, that’s right! I’m going to park right out the front”

I kept driving. My park was there – ‘pole position!’ – waiting for me. Of COURSE.

And as I pulled the car in, even though I DID feel ‘of course’ about it because I BELIEVE IN MAGIC … and just intuitive power, really! … I also had to shake my head at myself.

Why do I let so many things be so HARD, when I already know the answer?

Why do I do every possible thing to figure shit out based on something OUTSIDE of me, when I could just ask within –

Listen within –

And tune the fuck in!

It’s so … SILLY. I say with a smile, because I’m not hard on myself about it; more so … BEMUSED. You know?

And I wonder:

What do you imagine would be OH so different and OH so perfect already, in your life, if you simply allowed yourself to access your NATURAL MAGICAL POWERS more readily? Or, God forbid, maybe even just ALL the time?!

Coming from a Christian background, and STILL identifying myself as Christian, I can tell you – my DEFAULT thought process is to feel anxious about this sort of stuff. It must be WRONG! It must be BAD! I should be SCARED and turn away from this sort of stuff!

And then I remember:

GOD is all about us USING THE FREAKING POWERS HE GAVE US!

GOD gave me – and you! – NATURAL intuition!

Now, you don’t have to use the word MAGIC if you don’t want to … I must say that that word brings up ALL sorts of ‘scary evil bad devil’ shit for me … and hence I DELIBERATELY FUCKING USE – and defuse – it, anyway.

Because all we’re talking about here is your natural and even HUMAN AF state.

I speak all the time about being ‘superhuman’, having superpowers, and a lot of people really align with the idea of being ‘special’ for accessing higher consciousness stuff, collective energy, etc … and it IS special, but you know what?

It’s also very hum-fucking-drum, in the sense that we were ALL BORN WITH THESE POWERS.

Call ’em powers, call ’em gifts, call it your calling, call it what you WILL, but part of the HUMAN experience is accessing superhuman knowledge, and also things – MANY things! – we can’t understand.

So, to turn your back on magic, to say no to listening to inner guidance, and also to not actively ASK your inner self for truths and wisdom is, well, it’s the EQUIVALENT to having legs –

And not using them.

Because – OMG! – it must be WRONG to just be able to MOVE YOURSELF AROUND THE EARTH ANYTIME YOU WANT!

It really is fucking OUTRAGEOUS, if you think about it, and I feel outraged now, thinking about it, how so many of us have been conditioned to believe that USING THE GIFTS GOD GAVE US IS WRONG.

I don’t say this REMOTELY to rail against the church, by the way, because ultimately I chose my own perceptions and interpretations of things, and also – the more I think about it, the more I remember being taught IN church to listen in!

To that still small voice.To that unspoken wisdom.To God speaking through you.And simply to what your HEART your SOUL your CELLS know to be true.

What I find FASCINATING is not so much the concept of inner guidance and that what you get told from inside of you is ALWAYS true, but more so that so many of us DO ALREADY KNOW THIS STUFF and yet we fail to use it.

We might use it when it makes itself KNOWN to us, when it pops up and taps us on the shoulder so to speak, but how many of us actively take time and space each day to simply listen in, and channel FROM within, the truths about what we then get to do?

I mean, sure –

I get that you’re busy; you’ve a million things to do, you’ve got places to go and people to see and goals to fucking HIT, and maybe once you get to that next level you can make time for all this spiritual stuff, go woo-woo for a bit or maybe go spend a fucking week in the jungle and pat yourself on the back for being all superhuman and shit, feel like SUCH a freakin’ badass because you did something ‘next level’ and cool …

OR.

I mean REALLY.

OR YOU COULD JUST FUCKING ACCESS THOSE POWERS ANYTIME.

Any place.

DAILY.

Because WHY THE FUCK WOULD YOU WALK AROUND EACH DAY NOT USING WHAT’S SO READILY AVAILABLE TO YOU?

NOT accessing your spiritual powers daily IS the same as not using your LIMBS daily. Imagine, if the trendy thing was to just go away on retreat once or twice a year to use your arms and legs! And then people came back all awestruck at just how much more FREEDOM and STRENGTH they had, how much more they could allow in to their lives because of this special time away!

Haha. But SERIOUSLY. That’s what I see going on here!

Everybody getting caught the fuck up in GOING somewhere or TAKING something or having to go through a special one-time RITUAL in order to access GOD and higher CONSCIOUSNESS and TRUE intuition and super flow!

You’ve got to be fucking kidding me.

JUST TURN THAT SHIT ON NOW.

*Shakes head. Rolls eyes. Gets up for more coffee.*

Man …

Okay.

I do get a bit riled up by this stuff, as you can see … but also, I know I have limited myself as much of the next person, so don’t imagine I’m speaking here from some place of all-knowing all-seeing omniscient power.

I’m shaking my head and rolling my eyes (with a smile still!!) at my SELF, as much as at you.

At all of the ways and all of the days I’ve fought so hard, pushed so hard, and yeah – and kudos for this, for sure! – DONE the fucking work, which I will CONTINUE to do … but without so much as just fucking ASKING what I actually need to know, hear, or do.

The little incident with my car just before prompted me to take a different approach with my journaling this morning. Instead of ‘naming and claiming’ my goals (which I love to do and which WORKS), I focused today on simply asking.

I asked:

What is the real issue I have with a certain decision I’d been questioning myself making, relevant to my kids? And I allowed myself to hear the answer, because of course it was THERE, and then from that answer I get to make an aligned and TRUE choice.

I asked:

What is it I actually need to – get to! – give myself, that I’ve been looking for in others, or feeling sad that I would like to have more frequently in my life. And the answers came, easily, as they always do – when you ask.

I asked, and this is perhaps the most important or relevant, and an exercise you may like to try today as well:

What do I actually KNOW, like I knew about the car park this morning? And I made a list. Of all the things I know for sure WILL happen, GET to happen, also GET to be addressed where perhaps they’ve been ignored.

I also used my magic powers this morning to get a true answer on why I’ve been holding on to more weight for a little while now, as well as to get answers on what would happen with the man-related stuff in my life. VERY fucking HELPFUL!!

The funny thing is … this is all SIMPLE stuff. It’s easy to dismiss. You may well think, oh – I get those intuitive hits all the time too! I listen! I do!

And that’s awesome. So do I. But my fucking POINT is – what if you didn’t just listen when it OCCURS to you or COMES to you or when your gut is SCREAMING at you like an angry ref?? What if it was a matter of COURSE that before you spend:

Your time.Your money.Your emotion.Your energy.Your LIFE.

You just took the fucking time to check the directions from inside?

It’s just an idea.

So today, a reminder.

A simple fucking reminder.

MAGIC is your natural state baby.

Could be –

It might help to use it.

Remember – !

Life is Now. Press Play.