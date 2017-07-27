Mahershala Ali Is Here To Save 'True Detective' Season 3

Your internet boyfriend Mahershala Ali practically saved 2016 with stirring performances in “Moonlight” and “Hidden Figures,” so if there was anyone up to the task of making “True Detective” good again, it’s him.

At the Television Critics Association summer press event on Wednesday, HBO announced that Ali is set to star in the upcoming third season, which is still in development at the network.

“I’ve read five scripts for a third season and I think they’re terrific,” HBO’s president of programming, Casey Bloys, said. “We have a deal with Mahershala Ali to play lead. So right now we are talking to directors and when we find a director that we want to hire, we’ll be a go for that.”

Ali’s casting was rumored back in June, but little else is known about the third season, besides mounting pressure to recover from the sophomore slump to end all sophomore slumps.

After a critically acclaimed first season starring Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson, HBO dropped the ball and then some with a half-baked second season that even Rachel McAdams playing a badass cop couldn’t save. Nice lingering four-minute shots of California highways though!