Main Street Sellers Deserve Recognition Too - Especially The Ones Driving Foot Traffic

It’s been a pretty rough ride for main street sellers. With 96 percent of Americans shopping online to save time and avoid crowds, they have some pretty stiff competition. When time-pressed millennials can buy what they need in just a few clicks or swipes, getting them into a physical store can present a real challenge. But main street sellers deserve recognition too, especially the ones using innovative strategies to generate foot traffic to their stores.

Credit Where It’s Due

In recognition of those pioneering bricks-and-mortars battling it out on the main street, every entrepreneur’s favorite, Forbes, is calling for entrants to their first-ever Forbes Main Street Awards. If you have a favorite retailer you think should apply, or your own store is stirring up the community, you have until August 17 to get your entry in. Forbes is partnering with Canon U.S.A. Inc. and MAXIFY printers to celebrate the positive impact of small businesses taking steps towards growth and giving back to locals at the same time.

“For nearly 100 years, the Forbes brand has been synonymous with business success and championing entrepreneurship. It is through this lens that Forbes presents the Main Street Awards, an editorial content and contest program for small businesses that drive positive change for their businesses and the communities they serve,” announced Forbes Small Business Editor, Loren Feldman.

“Forbes is excited to partner with Canon U.S.A., Inc. to uncover the compelling and inspiring stories of these companies—all of which are true small business owners—in its first annual editorially driven awards program.” The awards will cover four different categories, with one winner in each selected by the Forbes editorial team, and an additional winner chosen by readers.

Best Brick-and-Mortar Adoption of E-Commerce

When the growing threat of e-commerce is causing more and more mainstreet sellers to fold, this category is designed to recognize those who have stepped up to the plate. Successfully using their online presence to complement their physical one, rather than replace it. We’ve already seen household names like Tower Records and Blockbuster head to the recycling bin, and Sears was voted most likely to flounder in 2017 by CBS Moneywatch. So, companies that can prove their small business is embracing technology rather than being replaced by it will win out here.

Best Community Engagement

Got a local coffee store you love or a bookshop that encourages locals to get together? In this category, Forbes is seeking businesses that contribute to and are integral parts of their community. This award won’t just be handed out to companies with a solid CSR policy or active sponsorship programs. Forbes is looking for those places that really transform the main street and can demonstrate their contribution to the community in terms of time and money. If you host regular events and get your employees involved, this could be your chance to shine.

Best Paid Marketing

Marketing managers take note. Got a particularly impressive strategy that comes to mind? Adept at spending your marketing budget and getting creative with your in-store promotions, events and giveaways, or something else that generated a buzz? Why not seek recognition and extra coverage for your efforts? This category will include businesses that design a space customers want to come back to, those with experiential service, or strategies that generated impressive foot traffic.

Best Social Media

For those of you mainstreet sellers who love engaging with your online community, this should be ideal for you. Remember again that the bricks and mortar objective is never to be replaced by their online presence. So, particular points will be placed on those retailers doing something smart in social media that encourages people into their store. Whether it’s a scavenger hunt that started on Facebook and ended up in-store, or a celebrity-filled event, it has to have generated hype on the major social platforms.