Maisie Williams Discovers She Has An 'Incredible' Doppelgänger

A lot of people are famous, but you’re only a true celebrity when you start attracting doppelgängers.

Just look at Ed Sheeran. Sure, Ed, you’re an OK singer. But once your doppelgängers, aka various strangers who have the same “Shape of You,” appeared, you went from Sheeran to people Share-in’ your music.

Now, Maisie Williams is getting in on the doppelgänger action.

Wednesday, the “Game of Thrones” star posted a selfie on Instagram, in which she looks like Edna “E” Mode from “The Incredibles.” And the likeness is ... “Incredibles.”

A post shared by Maisie Williams (@maisie_williams) on Jul 4, 2017 at 8:21pm PDT

“Shoot 4 tha stars,” wrote Williams, channeling the animated fashion designer.

On “The Incredibles,” Edna is known for being talented, demanding and calling everyone darling. Other than the whole “darling” thing, that already sounds a lot like Williams’ Arya Stark.

Just throw on some glasses via SnapChat filter, and voila! They’re twinsies.

You can see Williams next in the new season of “Game of Thrones,” which coincidentally, will also feature a cameo appearance by Sheeran.

It appears the whole doppel-gang is getting together.