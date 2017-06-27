Maja Sly, A Force to Be Reckoned With

Serial Entrepreneuress. Unapologetic. Leader of Leaders. Daring. Vivacious. Woman on the Move are just a few words to describe the outgoing, zealous person Maja Sly.

From the moment Maja walks in a room, her presence demands an explanation. She is a truth-bearer and a woman that holds your attention from the moment she opens her mouth. She is clear, concise, and to the point.

The truth is, everything Maja touches turns to gold. She has been doing this entrepreneur thing for quite some time now. And she has no plans to stop anytime soon! She's shattering the hell out of glass ceilings! To sit down and speak with this mogul in the making about her latest venture was truly an honor.

JM: Maja, you are a woman doing extraordinary things. You have taken the word serial entrepreneur to a totally different level. Tell me about this new venture that you have embarked upon.

Maja: I'm doing something good that has never been done. I'm going to be the 1st African-American woman to ever have an infomercial for a hairline, Pretty Hair. Hair is a multi-billion dollar industry. This infomercial will air nationally on AspireTv and other National media outlets

JM: Wow! That's pretty amazing Maja! Super Congratulations! This is a huge step.

Maja: Absolutely it is! I took a bet on me and succeeded. I'm in this thing to win. This is definitely my baby.

JM: With your hairline, you have definitely opened doors for other women to succeed as well. Why are you so passionate about helping other women succeed?

Maja: With Pretty Hair, women can definitely win! One thing I am about is seeing women win! With my line, they can either buy it directly from me. Or, they can go into business for themselves and get it at a wholesale rate. We do everything for them and can have it drop shipped directly to their doorsteps. I make it simple.

When speaking with someone like Maja, there is just not enough time in the day to speak of all her accolades. Her resume is quite extensive. She is a woman of very humble beginnings who's life speaks loudly that ANYTHING IS POSSIBLE-with hard work and dedication. Maja Sly is definitely a force to be reckoned with!

