Major Announcement: The Largest Dinosaur Now Has a New Name

For as long as I can remember, the iconic exhibits at the New York City American Museum of Natural History (AMNH) have been the dinosaurs. What gives these skeletons of creatures that dominated the Earth 100 million years ago such enduring star power, especially with children? I think I figured that out when my son, Theo, was five years old. I showed him an over-sized photograph of a scorpion mother with her babies on her back. Automatically, one’s eye was drawn to the jointed tail and its lethally curved stinger. Theo had two questions: Could it hurt me? What can I do to kill it so it can’t hurt me? As children come to deal with their own mortality they are fascinated with superlatives (such as size) and any threat to life. Dinosaurs have a double attraction: they were very, very big- and are very very dead. For years, the Apatosaurus aka brontosaurus was the biggest. But in the past four years that record was broken with the discovery in Patagonia of a humongous fossil, affectionately nicknamed Titanosaurus. Too large to be exhibited at the local Argentinian paleontology museum, a fiberglass replica has been suspended since January of 2016 from the ceiling in the AMNH Orientation Center on the fourth floor, its head sticking out into the hall, beckoning its many fans to the halls of the dinosaurs.

On August 9, 2017, a press conference was called to reveal the new scientific name for Titanosaurus. To be fair, we’ve known a bit about him since he was excavated starting in 2014. The Mayo family, who are ranchers in Patagonia, discovered a bony finger sticking out of a rock on their property and had the presence of mind to call in the experts. The specimen has proven to be a relatively young dinosaur—like a teenager—so he could have grown to be bigger than his skeleton, which is certainly quite large. From head to the tip of his tail he is 122 feet long and his fleshed-out weight is equal to ten elephants—70 tons. His teeth tell us he was a herbivore. He was also fairly social as he was found with five others who died at the same place at three different times. Hmmm….

So what’s the deal with the new name? In science, the lowest scale of measurement is the nominal, or naming scale. If the specimen is different from all other species, it requires a new scientific name, which states that this new creature really existed. Scientists had to make certain throughout the paleontology reptilian scientific community that no one else had found anything like him. They had to share everything they knew or could infer from the fossil remains. There are also rules about the scientific name. It has two parts. The first part reflects where he came from and the genus he belongs to (saurus). This part is always capitalized. The second part states the species within the genus and may pay tribute to the discoverer.

With great fanfare, three children from the Museum’s Science and Nature Program and Deigo Pol, the excavating paleontologist of the Titanosaur looking on through videoconferencing, the new name was revealed.

Vicki Cobb

Patagotitan mayorum

It takes some practice before this name flows trippingly from the tongue. Allow me to interpret: “Patago”—is for Patagonia, where it was found, and “titan” is for the genus-which means “huge.” The second name begins with “may,” which is the name of the family who owned the ranch where it was found and becomes the name of the species and “orum” is Latin for “masculine plural.” They have more than one of them.