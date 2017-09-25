Majorelle Shows Fine Dining Thriving in NYC By John Mariani

MAJORELLE 28 East 63rd Street (near Park Avenue)

212- 935-2888

I’m happy to find that my consistent contention that fine dining is thriving in NYC is borne out by the arrival of Majorelle, not just one of the most elegant new dining rooms but one whose French cuisine is as classic and contemporary as you will find in Paris. Not that it should come as a surprise when you learn who’s overseeing and cooking at Majorelle. Foremost in setting the style is Charles Masson, Jr. (left), whose long tenure as partner and host of La Grénouille maintained that illustrious 55-year-old restaurant as a bastion of good taste, even if the menu was ever unadventurous.

(Let me not waste much space on how Charles and his brother, Philippe, parted ways in 2014, after their mother retired to Brittany. Whatever the reasons for the break-up, they have affected neither La Grénouille’s business under Philippe’s continuance nor the flourishing of Majorelle, which opened in May.)

Masson (above), who had a brief stint as general manager of the defunct Chevalier, has settled in at Majorelle as owner and he is always on premises to greet old friends and new, for it was he who helped loosen the entrenched snobbery that once ruled NYC’s French restaurants. He is a very gracious host, often performing tableside duties, and he has been smart to hire many veterans of the city’s fine dining segment, including maître d’ Jacques Le Magueresse, formerly of Le Bernardin, along with some young staff who are learning the ropes of service at this level.

The bisected dining room is a couple of steps down from the handsome lounge named Jacques (above) and enters onto a small outdoor dining area. All of it is suffused with light, both day and evening, and the requisite vases of roses for a French restaurant are here on every table, together with cobalt blue water glasses and first quality linens. The three-course dinner is fixed at $110 (which is a far cry from La Grénouille’s current $172), and—thank heavens!—there are no annoying supplements, except for American caviar ($185). The bread rolls, baked on premises, are so good I begged for any leftovers at the end of the night. Chef Richard Brower, whose résumé includes The Four Seasons and Le Bernardin, shows a light touch with the classics as well as an affinity for dishes beyond the French borders, as in an appetizer of carrots and oranges braised with Moroccan spices and served with an orange salad.

When Masson mentioned the evening’s special was gazpacho, I winced, but he said, “I promise you this will be a very different gazpacho than what you’re used to.” And it certainly was—a rich, dark red with far more depth, reduction and seasoning than this cold soup usually shows. A good slice of fresh foie gras (below) was carefully sautéed with the sweetness of Sauternes buoying the richness of the dish. Brower’s saffron and lobster risotto showed he knows how to make a risotto with perfect texture, though it was light on lobster flavor except for some morsels on top.

Of the main courses there was a fall-from-the-bone oxtail braised in red Burgundy with shallots. A red snapper was cooked Moroccan-style and served in a white tagine; with the removal of the pointed lid releasing the aromas of lemon, fennel and olives into the air, and the flesh of the fish was still succulent and suffused with spices. Lamb chops were nicely grilled and scented with rosemary with a good rice pilaf studded with almonds. Masson also persuaded me to try the caneton à l’orange, a dish rendered so mundane over decades of rote that I was reluctant to do so, but it was a revelation of just how delicious this classic can, and should, be; served with nutty brown rice scented with orange blossom water, it ranks with the best duck dishes in town. You must pre-order the soufflés, which I heartily recommend. Our pistachio version was perfect, the puffed-up top crisp until imploded by the insertion of a spoon into the velvety, not eggy, interior graced with a silky crème anglaise. Given that success, we ordered other traditional desserts like a dark mousse au chocolat with Grand Marnier sauce; a baba au rhum that struck the ideal balance of rum and vanilla throughout the soaking sponge of the pastry.

I’ve always been in thrall to ouefs à la neige, with egg-shaped whipped meringues floating in crème anglaise; at Majorelle it is a singular oeuf as big and round as a tennis ball, snowy white and tender, napped with that light vanilla-rich sauce.

Majorelle seems closer in spirit and sophistication to contemporary Paris restaurants than to NYC’s, and in dashing the stuffiness that once

characterized the “La” and “Le” dining salons of the past, it is not only to be commended but signals what elegant dining can and should be in 2017.