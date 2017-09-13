Make a Difference with Gratitude and Encouragement

Don't you feel good when others are grateful for something you've done? Or when they encourage you to be your best self? Understandably, people sometimes try to obtain praise and reassurance. They want to feel great all the time. They often overlook how giving encouragement and being grateful changes their emotional state, though. Giving as well as receiving brings about positive emotions. When you focus on being the source of other people's joy, life gives back to you.

Certain situations inspire your gratitude. Likewise, there are occasions when you support and encourage friends and family. However, there are also other times you can lift people with thankfulness and motivation. Letting your family know you appreciate them carrying out chores will boost well-being. Additionally, doing so may improve your relationship with them and inspire them to treat you similarly.

Asking people about their day is a supportive gesture too. It allows you to discover areas where they might need encouragement or help. You can often make a difference to how others feel by offering thanks or support. As well as changing their emotional state, your actions may alter how they behave toward you.

Have the wisdom to know being what you want to see in the world helps bring about what you desire. If you want to be appreciated and encouraged, give that gift to the people closest to you. You can also extend giving to those you hardly know and to strangers. For instance, thank your grocery bagger for being polite and friendly or compliment someone walking past you about their outfit.