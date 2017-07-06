Make America (Adequate) Again, Trump

Donald Trump promised to make America great again but I would settle for adequate. On Thursday morning the people of Atlanta woke up to an advisory that they should boil their water before using it to brush their teeth, cook or drink. Atlanta is in America, the same country where an entire city —Flint— has been without safe water for at least three years. We have apps to deliver food and even find sex but in this superpower nation we cannot even be assured of the most basic necessity — water. This is how empires crumble.

The Roman empire conquered the world but in doing so, allowed their infrastructure at home to crumble. While we might be tempted to isolate Flint as an American anomaly, we should remember that Marc Edwards, the same Virginia Tech professor who helped bring to light Flint’s water troubles, also fought the CDC for six years before they finally admitted Washington, DC’s residents had been exposed to health risks from lead spikes. Around that same time, NRDC cited other problems with the water in DC, including serial violations related to coliform (children might say “poop”). This is America, home of the biggest and baddest military force in the world. But I just want safe water.

If the people of Atlanta felt no connection to the people of Flint in the past perhaps they do now, as they are boiling their water. Perhaps if we all woke up to a water advisory every morning, for three years, we would refocus our politics and in unison demand political action consistent with Maslow’s hierarchy of needs: physiological first, safety second, love and belonging third, esteem fourth and self-actualization last. Unfortunately, our politics today stresses the latter two first. “America first” (self-actualization) and “Make America great” (esteem) summarize what many voters have bought into for generations and based on that, our political institutions respond accordingly. We are delivered fighter jets and promises of greatness while we increasingly do not even live in a state of adequate.