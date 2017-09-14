Make Getting to Sleep a Priority for Back to School

Where I live in the Detroit Metro area, we are at the Western edge of the Eastern time zone. This means summer days go on and on, with dusk not hitting until nearly 10 p.m. at the peak of the summer solstice. So it’s easy to trade in an early bedtime for bike rides, barbeques and other fun activities. As long as the kids can sleep in a little, these late nights aren’t usually an issue. But when back to school hits, it’s a different story.

“So what if my kid has a few late nights the first week of school?” you say. Well, here’s the scary truth. A lot of credible research shows that for every hour of sleep lost below the recommended amount, your kid is more likely to be obese, to do risky things, to have behavioral issues and to get in a traffic accident. It’s really that serious.

The good news is that it’s actually not that hard to ease your kids back onto a manageable sleep schedule. Here are some tips: