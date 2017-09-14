Make Getting to Sleep a Priority for Back to School

Where I live in the Detroit Metro area, we are at the Western edge of the Eastern time zone. This means summer days go on and on, with dusk not hitting until nearly 10 p.m. at the peak of the summer solstice. So it’s easy to trade in an early bedtime for bike rides, barbeques and other fun activities. As long as the kids can sleep in a little, these late nights aren’t usually an issue. But when back to school hits, it’s a different story.
“So what if my kid has a few late nights the first week of school?” you say. Well, here’s the scary truth. A lot of credible research shows that for every hour of sleep lost below the recommended amount, your kid is more likely to be obese, to do risky things, to have behavioral issues and to get in a traffic accident. It’s really that serious.
The good news is that it’s actually not that hard to ease your kids back onto a manageable sleep schedule. Here are some tips:
- Get ahead of the time shift. Summer days have more daylight than fall days. That means that naturally, kids’ natural rhythms are following the light, which means later bedtimes and later wake times. Now that the school year has hit, you will need to start enforcing an actual bedtime vs. letting the sun do the work for you.
- Make a small upgrade to your kids’ bedroom. Swap out bright white lights with amber lights (energy-saving LEDs are available in both formats). Traditional LEDs emit blue light, which disrupts the production of sleep-inducing hormones. Additionally, bright light tricks your body into thinking it's daytime.
- Put your devices to bed 1-3 hours ahead of bedtime. A communal spot for tablets, phones and computers that is outside of the bedroom will help form a habit for your kids…and for you.
- Eat early. Fill their bellies a few hours before bedtime so that your kids can digest before they lie down. Going to bed too full will make it hard to fall asleep. And steer clear of sugar – the enemy of sleep.
- Keep cool. Turn on a fan or AC to keep the bedroom temperature below 68 degrees. A cool, dark, cave-like environment is the perfect setting for restorative sleep.
- Be consistent on weekends. Catching up on sleep during the weekends doesn’t actually work. In fact, it simulates jet lag. The more consistent you can keep bedtime every day of the week, the better.
- Get sunlight and exercise. Exposure to natural sunlight keeps your kids’ internal clocks ticking effectively, and exercise plays an important supporting role. Any physical activity is good - from organized sports like soccer to riding a bike or playing catch or tag in the backyard. Make sure that rigorous activity happens several hours before bedtime so your kids can wind down before sleep.
