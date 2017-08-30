Make Grandparents Day Special with a Family Trip

Just a 15-minute drive from the airport in Providenciales, families can start their vacations quickly after arriving. Consider the Key West Luxury Village section of the resort, which has a number of three and four bedroom villas with private pools, is spacious and ideal multi-generational groups. This all-inclusive boasts 19 restaurants, as well as kayaking, snorkeling, stand-up paddle-boarding, and even four-day sailing camps. For little ones, look for parades, shows, breakfasts and photo opportunities with Sesame Street characters. Guests can also sign up to read with children at a local school as part of a literacy initiative called Reading Road Trip. The resort offers water parks, arcades, game rooms, stage shows, kid friendly restaurants, tween and teen discos, kids clubs, nanny services, and other day activities that are specially designed for the kids, so that the adults can have their own relaxing time for at least a few hours, before reuniting as a family.