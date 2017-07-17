Make Money Podcasting - Part Three

One of the best ways to make money podcasting is to create an offer that you can sell from your podcast. A great choice for your offer is an online course.

This episode is Part Three of our Make Money Podcasting series, and we’re going to show you how creating an online course doesn’t have to be complicated. Simply decide on some steps you want to walk people through, record those and use it as content.

You can help many people through your podcast and offers like online courses, even those who don’t have the money or the time to do one-on-one services with you.

