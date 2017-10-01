Drone photography and videography makes it easier to capture scenes from a bird’s-eye view, but no matter how amazing your drone is, you will still need to practice your craft to make the most of your projects.

Make Your Drone Videos Cinematic with These Smart Tips

Here are some tips to make the best of cinematic drone videos:

Master Your Techniques and Maneuvers

Go slow. Generally, slower captures tend to look more cinematic because it gives the impression that you are shooting from a larger platform, and then increases the production value of your shot. Using gradual movements as well as accelerating and decelerating slowly will lessen the odds of distortions on your footage, so make sure that you go easy on your controls. This will mean a lot of planning on your part before you set your drone up for the aerial shots. Scout your filming location so that you can better factor in limitations and plan ahead to ensure you can maximize the use of your drone’s battery life and be able to capture the perfect shot before you have to land your drone prematurely.

Make use of axes of movement. Big-budget films look amazing because they make use of camera movement. Make use of this trick by using two axes of movement at the same time, such as flying smoothly and steadily backward and downward at the same time.

Show stunning sceneries. Strafing or sideways movements are perfect for showing grandiose landscapes from other perspectives. Most landscape shots on aerial videos are shown moving backward or forward, which can be common at some point. Strafing, on the other hand, could help your footage stand out from the rest as an effective way to reveal cool landscape and its features.

Spin, but not out of control. Orbit shots can be achieved by strafing in one direction and pulling your drone’s yaw stick in the opposite direction. The yaw stick is typically seen on the left side of the controller that manages the drone’s rotation. Opposing directions will lead your drone to spin, but go easy on the yaw control to avoid spinning too fast; this will ruin the dreamy effect.

Dare to do risky fly-through shots. These are cinematic, but because of the fact that you will only be relying on your controller screen for navigation, fly-through shots can be risky, so once you’re confident with your piloting skills, you may want to try them. What makes these shots particularly risky, however, is that it can be distracting to the audience, many of whom can tell the likelihood of the footage being shot from a drone. But when done right, it will add beautifully to your cinematography. As this method comes with a lot of risk, it is highly advisable that you take advantage of the latest technology to keep an eye on your toy. Using GPS tracking for drones will do the trick for you. Equip your drone with any of the available GPS units to keep it safe even when you’re taking a risky fly-through shot.

Add dimension with gimbal movements. When you put together drone and gimbal movements, you can add dimension to your shots. In these shots, you can combine up to three axes of movements. The most common one being able to fly the drone forward while tilting the gimbal to reveal a landscape. When done right, such shots can nothing be short of beautiful.

Take advantage of parallax effects. Emphasize the grandness of the landscape by adding depth to your aerial scenes. Using extreme parallax effects with trees or structures close to the drone provides a way for the viewer to see how large and majestic the landscape is.

Be cautious of 360-degree pans. Rotating on the yaw axis to make a 360 pan is not usually recommended because they are not always the most precise movements. If not careful, it will result in a dizzying whip-pan effect that is best avoided by filmmakers.

Adjust to Natural Phenomena

Accept that you’re at the mercy of Mother Nature. No matter your plans, you will have to pull back or go forth depending on the weather conditions. Drone owners will typically want to fly out on clear or cloudy days, avoiding rain, misting, fog, or snow. Condensation on cold days could damage the drone and props and could even freeze them at higher altitudes, so it is best to adjust your shooting plans accordingly. To

Avoid jello-effects by avoiding winds. Winds remain to be the biggest enemies of drones because they can ruin footage. Days with heavy gusts tend to wobble your drone in the air, creating these “jello” effect on your footage. On days with strong winds, it is better to shoot other parts of your project, the effort will not be worth the footage you’re going to get, unless wobbly jello-shots are the shots you’re aiming for.

Timing is everything. When it comes to sunrise and sunset shots, you have little room for error as the sun’s movements limit the amount of time to enjoy these brilliant natural effects. Filming during the golden hours will help your footage stand out from the rest. At this time, shadows are highly visible, making for a more defined, dramatic effect on the terrain.

Don’t Forget Your Camera Settings

Choose to film with a flat camera profile. This will give you dynamic range for aerial shots and will prevent the sky and clouds from blowing out, at the same time it retains the details even in the darkest points of your shot. As great as you are with navigating your drone, camera settings should not be forgotten, as they will play a role in making your shots more cinematic.

Shutter speeds are not only for still shots. When it comes to filming, you may want to lower your shutter speed especially if they are close to the ground, this is to avoid strobing effects. While shooting at 500th or 100th of a second is common among drone cameras, you may want to stay away from these settings because the sharper frames will also give some heavy strobing for your footage. Instead, opt for a shutter speed under 100th to 250th of a second and add an ND filter if necessary for better footage.

Remember That Everything Looks Better with Post-Processing

Remove any footage distortion. This is a major problem when shooting with a GoPro camera, so if you want to avoid distortion in your film, you would find shooting in 4K with an output of 1080p to be the best for your project, as it will help preserve the quality of your images.

Make shots look more natural with motion blur. Filming at high shutter speeds or with the use of a GoPro camera can add strobing, so adding a natural motion blur can counteract such effects, especially with details such as trees and cars.