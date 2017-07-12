Make Your Next Business Meal a Success

How many business deals and job interviews have been successfully concluded over a business meal? Probably about the same number that have been lost. But you can significantly increase your odds with a little advance planning.
Most importantly, remember that the overarching objective is to facilitate communication so everything should be planned around that goal, not the quality of the food or the popularity of the restaurant.
- Pick a restaurant with a wide variety of food; otherwise you need to check whether all the guests eat steak, sushi, etc. which makes for unnecessary work and problems with last-minute substitutions.
- Avoid distractions. Loud music, video screens, tableside cooking, all compete for attention with the conversation. Never take an important client or prospect to a restaurant you have not personally been to before or at least seen. Even better, go somewhere that you’ve visited previously or know the staff and are likely to receive VIP treatment.
- When making the reservation, if you mention that it’s an important lunch and you’d like a good table where it’s easy to speak privately, most restaurants will do their best to accommodate you.
- Think carefully if you can’t cut down the guest list before inviting more than four people to any meal that has a business objective as its goal.
- A square or round table is essential for three or four people so each person can see the others without twisting around in their chairs. If you sit 2x2 or 2x1, that’s impossible to do. Also when you sit 2x2, you can end up with two separate conversations occurring—there may be situations where you want to encourage this but that should be a strategic choice; otherwise always go with the square or round table and be sure to state that request when you make and confirm the reservation.
- Whether you’re the host or the guest, checking the menu online in advance will save you time at the restaurant and let you focus on the business at hand.
- Mad Men was half a century ago and now drinks during the workday are much less acceptable in the U.S. When in doubt, you can take the lead from the The Most Important Person in the Room but always know your limits, especially in the evenings where drinking is not only more accepted but often expected.
- Never feel pressured to drink. Find a non-alcohol cocktail you enjoy and order that.
- Don’t order items that are complicated to eat like lobster in the shell. Remember at this meal you want to focus on the guests, not the food.
Bon Appétit!
This post is hosted on the Huffington Post's Contributor platform. Contributors control their own work and post freely to our site. If you need to flag this entry as abusive, send us an email.
CONVERSATIONS